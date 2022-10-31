Popular antibiotic in short supply

Amoxicillin, an antibiotic commonly used to treat conditions like ear infections and strep throat in children, is in short supply in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration said. Four drugmakers that sell nearly all the amoxicillin in the United States have limited supply of some doses of the liquid form of the medicine, which is largely used for kids, the FDA said Friday on its website. The FDA website does not say when supply of the drug will return to normal levels. Several companies are seeing an increase in demand for the treatment, according to the FDA. It isn’t clear whether that’s coming from more sick patients or whether certain companies are having trouble producing the drug, putting strain on other suppliers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Instagram users told their accounts had been suspended

Many Instagram users woke up Monday to a notification that their accounts had been suspended for violating community guidelines. Within a couple of hours, some reported that their access had been restored. Unable to post Halloween photos on the app, users sought answers on Twitter and other platforms, with many of them saying they had no idea what the violations cited by Instagram could have been. Christine Pai, a spokesperson for Meta, the app’s parent company, confirmed that users in different parts of the world were having issues accessing their accounts. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience,” she said in an e-mail. The company did not say how many people were affected by the suspensions. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

Inflation reaches new high in EU

Consumer prices in the countries that use the euro as their currency rose at a stunning annual rate of 10.7 percent in October, the European Commission reported Monday, while economic growth across the continent grew 0.2 percent over the quarter that spanned July, August, and September. Prices have been on a relentless upward march since last year, as painfully high energy and food prices continued to push inflation to record levels. Over the past 12 months, energy prices rose 41.9 percent while food prices increased 13.1 percent. More than half of the 19 countries in the eurozone recorded double-digit inflation rates in the year through October, including Germany (11.6 percent), the Netherlands (16.8 percent), Italy (12.8 percent), and Slovakia (14.5 percent), with the Baltic countries at the highest end of the spectrum with rates over 21 percent. In September, the inflation rate across the eurozone was 9.9 percent. Twelve months ago, it was 4.1 percent. — NEW YORK TIMES

INTERNATIONAL

India could cut sugar exports

India may cut sugar exports until September 2023 to safeguard domestic supplies and on expectations for higher biofuel demand, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The world’s second-biggest producer may permit sugar mills to ship 9 million tons, lower than the 11.2 million quota for 2021-22, said the people who asked not to be named as they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The reduction in shipments from last year could tighten global supplies after rains in some areas of top exporter Brazil slowed the pace of cane crushing. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Foxconn raises wages in wake of walkout

Foxconn is preparing to bring backup production online and raise hourly wages by more than a third, after an exodus of workers threatened to disrupt output at the world’s largest iPhone plant ahead of the holidays. Foxconn is grappling with mounting concern that a COVID flare-up at its main Zhengzhou plant could hurt production just as Apple gears up for the crucial year-end season. Social media erupted over the weekend with photos and videos of workers departing the Zhengzhou plant, some on foot, to return to hometowns miles away. They were seeking to escape hastily enacted COVID-prevention measures that have left many of the 200,000 staff grappling with inadequate living conditions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY STORES

Kroger settles suit over rainbow logo

Brenda Lawson tried to reconcile her Christian faith with the ‘’rainbow’' heart on Kroger’s new uniform by covering it with her employee name tag. Co-worker Trudy Rickerd offered to buy her own apron, one that didn’t have the logo. Their managers at the Conway, Ark., store repeatedly told them the logo wasn’t related to LGBTQ rights and disciplined both employees in 2019 for violating the supermarket’s dress code. But when Lawson and Rickerd continued refusing to display a symbol they equated with the Pride flag, they were fired. More than three years later, Kroger agreed last week to pay $180,000 to settle a religious discrimination lawsuit filed by the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of Lawson and Rickerd. The supermarket chain also agreed to create a religious accommodation policy and to give managers more intense religious discrimination training. — WASHINGTON POST

LIQUOR

Campari buys stake in Kentucky distillery

Campari Group, owner of the iconic Wild Turkey brand, said Monday it will add to its Kentucky bourbon portfolio by taking a majority stake in Wilderness Trail Distillery. The Italian spirits company said it will acquire a 70 percent interest in Wilderness Trail, a bourbon and rye whiskey producer in Danville, Ky. Campari will acquire the remaining 30 percent of the emerging whiskey producer in 2031 as part of the agreement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HEALTH CARE

Walgreens health network looking to expand

VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, is exploring a deal to merge with Summit Health, according to people familiar with the matter. The acquisition by primary care provider VillageMD of Summit, a health care network and the parent of CityMD, would value the combined entity at between $5 billion to $10 billion, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The talks come as pharmacy and retail chains like Walgreens, Walmart, and CVS are increasingly positioning themselves as entry points to the health care system. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Layoffs at company that makes iconic black cabs

London Electric Vehicle Co., maker of the city’s battery-powered black cabs, plans to cut as many as 140 jobs in the United Kingdom as part of a plan to increase efficiency. LEVC, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., said its voluntary redundancy program was part of a series of measures to return to “sustainable profitability and growth,” after the impact of the pandemic and disruption to supply chains. The announcement by LEVC is another blow to the UK’s automotive industry, days after electric van startup Arrival said its plan to move production to the US would have a “sizable” effect on its UK workforce. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME PRODUCTS

Clorox’s bet on disinfectants sours

Clorox’s bet that Americans would continue snapping up disinfectants after the pandemic faded hasn’t paid off so far — and it doesn’t look like it will. The wipes and bleach maker is grappling with falling revenue and profit as consumption wanes and costs climb. Annual sales dropped 3 percent to $7.1 billion in the year through June from a year earlier, and analysts expect another decline in the fiscal year that ends mid-2023. — BLOOMBERG NEWS