Thermo Fisher to buy $2.6 billion diagnostics firm Binding Site

The US instrument maker will buy Birmingham, England-based Binding Site in an all-cash deal from owners led by buyout firm Nordic Capital, according to a statement Monday confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The transaction could point to a revival of dealmaking in Europe, where mergers and acquisition volumes have declined sharply this quarter. Health-care transactions remain an active sector for merger activity, especially as US-based buyers benefit from a strong dollar when paying for pound-denominated assets.

Advertisement

Waltham, Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher, which makes scientific instruments and helps manufacture drugs, is among the most acquisitive life-sciences companies. Last year it bought PPD Inc., a provider of clinical and research services, for about $20 billion. In January it bought PeproTech, a closely held provider of recombinant proteins, for about $1.85 billion cash.

Nordic Capital has recently raised a new buyout fund of €9 billion ($8.9 billion) despite a challenging fundraising environment as investors keep cash, cut allocations to private equity and wait for funds to return money before reinvesting. The Stockholm-based firm has a track record in the health care space and is widely regarded as one of the most successful PE funds in that space. It initially invested in Binding Site 11 years ago.