What you need to know if you want to try out buy now, pay later

It’s for a onetime, short-term sort of installment loan from a lender called Affirm. The loan comes with no interest and no fees if I pay it off in six weeks.

But now there’s a new payment option on my Amazon checkout page.

Let’s say I pick out a $600 TV on Amazon. At checkout, I usually have only one option for paying — the big-bank credit card I’ve always used.

Affirm first showed up on my Amazon page after I downloaded its app and set up an account. I was qualified for a loan of hundreds of dollars with a few taps on my phone in about a nanosecond.

Affirm is part of the rapidly growing “buy now, pay later,” or BNPL, industry. Other BNPL lenders are Klarna, Afterpay, Sezzle, and Zip.

Affirm required minimal information from me: cellphone number, date of birth, the last four numbers of my Social Security number, and unverified annual income. The BNPL industry prides itself on its attractive, easy-to-use apps. I can see why.

Installment plans for retail purchases have been around for years. But the BNPL industry got a huge boost during the pandemic as more people shifted to online shopping.

Government figures show the industry exploded tenfold in the two years ended in 2021. Experts are forecasting more brisk growth.

Younger consumers, in particular, have gravitated to BNPL. They say they like its precise due dates and full payoff as an alternative to the ease of racking up and carrying credit card debt.

But some consumer advocates warn that BNPL loan approvals are so quick and easy that some consumers may make purchases they can’t afford. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said it is conducting a review of the industry.

Many big credit card companies have responded to the meteoric growth of the industry by rolling out their own versions of BNPL. American Express, for example, has a BNPL option called “Plan It.”

Here are some things to know:

Josh Roberts, who uses Klarna, a buy-now, pay-later service, scrolls through Safeway's app at one of the grocer's stores near his home in Kenmore, Wash., July 19, 2022. CHONA KASINGER/NYT

Q. Credit card or installment loan for that $600 TV?

A. Stick with your credit card if you are among the one-third of credit cardholders who pay their monthly charges in full. You are paying no interest and no fees for a valuable financing and record keeping service. And, because of how credit card billing cycles work, you get your purchases now and pay for them weeks later.

Q. How do Affirm and other BNPL lenders differ from credit cards?

A. For starters, BNPL approves loans one purchase at a time, usually for $1,000 or less. Credit cards, by contrast, are “revolving accounts,” which means you are approved for expenditures up to a certain “credit limit.” (The average credit limit per credit card is about $13,000.)

Short-term BNPL loans require equal payments over the term of the loan until it’s paid off, just like a mortgage or auto loan — but without the interest. By contrast, credit card companies require only a minimum monthly payment, usually less than 2 percent of the balance or a flat $25. But that can spiral into years of added interest if you just pay the minimum.

BNPL loans require consumers to make a first payment on the day of purchase; credit cards do not.

Q. What are the typical terms of a BNPL loan?

A. The most popular BNPL loan is known as “pay in four.” It requires you to pay off your loan in four equal amounts in six weeks — at zero percent interest and no fees.

For my $600 TV from Amazon, for example, I would pay my lender $150 on the date of purchase, and then $150 every two weeks thereafter.

Q. How do BNPL lenders make money without fees or interest?

A. The amounts they charge merchants are typically higher than what credit card companies charge, ranging as high as 8 percent. Merchants may be willing to pay higher fees to reach that pool of consumers who have no credit cards.

Credit card companies typically charge merchants 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent on credit card purchases. But they make money on interest. The average credit card interest rate is slightly over 19 percent (and much higher for those with blemished credit ratings). And the average debt carried on credit cards is around $6,000.

Q. Can I get a BNPL loan for a period longer than six weeks?

A. Yes, most BNPL lenders offer loans with interest of about 10 percent to 36 percent and terms as long as 60 months.

Q. What happens if I miss a BNPL payment?

A. Most BNPL lenders charge a late fee of about $10. (Affirm charges no late fees.) Consumer advocates warn that the compressed repayment period of a “pay in four” loan can make it easier to miss a payment.

In 2021, slightly more than 10 percent of BNPL borrowers were charged at least one late fee, up from almost 8 percent the year earlier, according to the CFPB.

If you default entirely, your loan may be turned over to a collection agency, which means you may get calls from bill collectors and a downgrade of your credit score.

Q. How important is my credit rating?

A. If you want a mortgage, student loan, or auto loan, you need good credit. Landlords, insurers, and employers frequently use credit information, too. Plus, the lower your credit score, the higher the interest you will be charged when you do borrow.

You are entitled to a free credit report from each of the three major credit rating companies (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion). You can request a copy from AnnualCreditReport.com.

Credit cards as seen Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/Associated Press

Q. Is it easier to qualify for a credit card or BNPL loan?

A. BNPL companies generally require a “soft” credit check, as opposed to the more extensive “hard” check required by credit card companies. That may open the door to BNPL borrowers who have less than stellar credit. In 2021, 73 percent of BNPL applicants were approved, up from 69 percent a year earlier, according to the CFPB.

For credit cards, the approval rate is tied closely to your credit score: More than 80 percent of those with “super prime” credit get approved, while less than 20 percent of those with subprime get OK’d.

Consumer advocates say BNPL lenders don’t do an adequate job of determining a borrower’s ability to repay the loan, which may lead to some to overextend themselves.

Advertisement

Q. What retailers accept BNPL?

A. There are tens of thousands of them, including almost all the big ones.

Q. Can I use a BNPL loan for in-store purchases?

A. Yes, most lenders can generate a onetime virtual payment card you can take to a store in the digital wallet on your phone.

Q, What are the downsides of BNPL loans?

A. Consumer advocates say BNPL loans can make it feel like you are spending less than you are. If you budgeted $600 for that new TV, but paid only $150 upfront, you may be tempted to fill your cart with other items.

One catch phrase in the industry is telling: “Own the things you want. Own the way you pay.”

Q. Other concerns?

Consumer advocates also say the BNPL industry offers only minimal dispute resolution protections and lacks a standardized cost-of-credit disclosure such as the notices on a credit card bill that spells out how long it will take you to pay off your balance if you’re only paying the minimum and how much added interest you will pay.

There’s also concern that BNPL lenders will be able to build digital profiles of each user’s shopping preferences and behaviors on their proprietary apps, which could threaten consumer privacy and security.

Q. How is the federal government reacting to the rapid expansion of the BNPL industry?

A. The CFPB is conducting its industry review, saying it wants to ensure BNPL lenders offer borrowers “the same baseline protections that Congress has already established for credit cards.”

“We will be working to ensure that [BNPL] borrowers have similar protection” as credit card users, Rohit Chopra, the CFPB director, said last month.

Chopra’s comments came days after a Senate Banking and Housing Committee hearing on the BNPL industry, at which Rachel Gittleman, of Consumer Federation of America, warned the BNPL industry has “largely evaded oversight by federal and state regulators.”

