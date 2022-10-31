fb-pixel Skip to main content

Working group releases recommendations for Boston on surveillance tech

By Anissa Gardizy Globe Staff,Updated October 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
In 2014, a surveillance camera is attached to a light pole along Boylston Street in Boston.Steven Senne/Associated Press

One year after the City of Boston passed a law intended to protect residents from government surveillance technology, a working group released its list of recommendations for the mayor and City Council.

The recommendations from the Surveillance, Data, and Privacy Working Group call for a new privacy advisory committee, which would allow city workers to consult with experts on privacy matters. The working group, established last year as part of the ordinance, also wants the city to offer better training for city employees and partner with community organizations to address the privacy concerns of residents.

Kade Crockford, a working group member and director of the Technology for Liberty program at the local ACLU, said in a statement that “technological innovation has too often outpaced our basic rights.” She hopes the recommendations, if implemented, “ensure Boston’s adoption and use of new technologies protect privacy, follow best practices, incorporate community input, and promote transparency.”

Boston’s surveillance ordinance went into effect in August. It mandates that police surveillance tech cannot be funded or used without City Council approval, among other things.

In its report, the working group identified challenges Boston faces in creating a better culture around surveillance and data collection. They include not being able to effectively communicate with residents about these topics, and the fact that city employees do not receive training on privacy or public data collection best practices, except for an annual training about e-mail phishing and password protection.


Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.

