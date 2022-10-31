Working group releases recommendations for Boston on surveillance tech

The recommendations from the Surveillance, Data, and Privacy Working Group call for a new privacy advisory committee, which would allow city workers to consult with experts on privacy matters. The working group, established last year as part of the ordinance, also wants the city to offer better training for city employees and partner with community organizations to address the privacy concerns of residents.

One year after the City of Boston passed a law intended to protect residents from government surveillance technology , a working group released its list of recommendations for the mayor and City Council.

Kade Crockford, a working group member and director of the Technology for Liberty program at the local ACLU, said in a statement that “technological innovation has too often outpaced our basic rights.” She hopes the recommendations, if implemented, “ensure Boston’s adoption and use of new technologies protect privacy, follow best practices, incorporate community input, and promote transparency.”

Boston’s surveillance ordinance went into effect in August. It mandates that police surveillance tech cannot be funded or used without City Council approval, among other things.

In its report, the working group identified challenges Boston faces in creating a better culture around surveillance and data collection. They include not being able to effectively communicate with residents about these topics, and the fact that city employees do not receive training on privacy or public data collection best practices, except for an annual training about e-mail phishing and password protection.





