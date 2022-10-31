fb-pixel Skip to main content

19-year-old Mass. man clocked driving at 121 miles per hour in N.H., police say

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated October 31, 2022, 48 minutes ago

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man drove at 121 miles per hour Saturday morning on I-95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police.

At around 7:25 a.m., a state trooper clocked a black BMW coupe driven by Jake Marley of Boxford traveling southbound at the high rate of speed, police said.

Another trooper was called, who clocked him traveling at over 100 miles per hour.

Marley was stopped by police in North Hampton and summonsed for reckless operation, police said. He is due to appear in Portsmouth District Court on Dec. 19.

Members of the State Police Special Enforcement Unit patrol across the state — often using aircraft — during commuter traffic periods and holiday travel times in order to stop speeding and reckless drivers, police said.

