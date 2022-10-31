19-year-old Mass. man clocked driving at 121 miles per hour in N.H., police say

A 19-year-old Massachusetts man drove at 121 miles per hour Saturday morning on I-95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, according to New Hampshire State Police.

At around 7:25 a.m., a state trooper clocked a black BMW coupe driven by Jake Marley of Boxford traveling southbound at the high rate of speed, police said.

Another trooper was called, who clocked him traveling at over 100 miles per hour.