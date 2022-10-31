2 dead in separate R.I. car crashes

PROVIDENCE – Two people are dead after separate crashes early Sunday and early Saturday in Richmond and Providence, according to police and reports.
In the first crash, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, the Rhode Island State Police said a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu exited the right shoulder of Route 95 north in Richmond and struck a tree. The driver, a juvenile male, was sitting outside the car with minor injuries. The front-seat passenger was trapped and had significant injuries. The girl, also a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither person’s name is being released because of their ages.
Details are still scarce on the second deadly crash, in Providence early Monday. According to WJAR, two cars were involved in a crash on Broad Street, killing a passenger. A driver was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, that report said. Police did not immediately respond to requests for information about the crash.
