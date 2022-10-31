2 dead in separate R.I. car crashes

PROVIDENCE – Two people are dead after separate crashes early Sunday and early Saturday in Richmond and Providence, according to police and reports.

In the first crash, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, the Rhode Island State Police said a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu exited the right shoulder of Route 95 north in Richmond and struck a tree. The driver, a juvenile male, was sitting outside the car with minor injuries. The front-seat passenger was trapped and had significant injuries. The girl, also a juvenile, was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither person’s name is being released because of their ages.