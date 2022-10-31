2022 Massachusetts voter guide: Auditor

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from auditor candidates.

Diana DiZoglio (Democrat)

State Senator Diana DiZoglio. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The auditor is our chief accountability and quality control officer for state government, tasked with increasing transparency and equity. Taxpayers deserve to know how, why, and where our tax dollars are spent. But Massachusetts ranks as the least transparent state government in the nation because access has been reserved for the politically powerful. As a senator, I’ve stood up to Beacon Hill’s insiders to open state government to everyone. As auditor, I’ll bring accountability to our state agencies because every wasted dollar is another child’s future opportunities at risk or a person who goes without housing, education, or affordable health care.

Why are you best suited for this role?

Born to a teen mom, I grew up housing insecure and waitressed my way through college. I ran for office after being sexually harassed as a State House legislative aide and forced to sign a taxpayer-funded non-disclosure agreement. Once elected, I took on Beacon Hill’s establishment, fighting to end taxpayer-funded hush agreements. As auditor, I’ll investigate these abuses and more. I’ve earned the endorsements of EMILY’s List, the AFL-CIO, our teachers, nurses, and firefighters for fighting on behalf of working families. I’m the only candidate committed to auditing the Legislature and will also conduct a safety audit of the MBTA.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

1. My 17-point Social Justice and Equity Plan to increase transparency and accountability for housing, environmental justice, education, mental health, and more. (Visit www.dianaforma.com for details.) 2. MBTA safety audit to improve public transportation. 3. Auditing the Legislature. Beacon Hill’s most powerful politicians should be held accountable to the people.

Anthony Amore (Republican)

Anthony Amore. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The auditor serves as the chief accountability officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse within state government while investigating the performance of all of the state’s 209 agencies. The auditor ensures that state government is accountable to the taxpayer not only through audits, assessments, and investigations, but by creating a platform through which the office communicates to the people the results of its work. This makes for a more transparent, efficient, and effective state government.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m best suited to be auditor because I’ve conducted investigations, audits, and investigations for more than thirty years, both within and outside of government. As a federal agent, I conducted audits and led a large compliance and enforcement program for the Department of Homeland Security. I was asked to go to Washington to build a national program based on my performance. I also led 1,200 federal employees as part of the leadership team that rebuilt security at Logan Airport after 9/11. Since 2005, I managed security at the Gardner Museum and the investigation into the 1990 heist alongside the FBI. My experience is unmatched in this race.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My top priority is an independent audit of the auditor’s office to learn why 30 percent of state agencies have gone unaudited. Next, I will prioritize auditing those agencies that have gone unaudited for so long. Third, I will audit the UMass system to determine why tuition is increasing while enrollment has been steadily decreasing since 2014.

Gloria Caballero Roca (Green-Rainbow Party)

Gloria Caballero-Roca is running for Massachusetts auditor with the Green-Rainbow Party. Courtesy of Gloria Caballero Roca

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The state auditor is a key independent watchdog who is empowered by the state constitution to investigate any part of state government and ensure that the taxpayer’s money is being spent effectively and honestly. The auditor should not be just a glorified bookkeeper or another loyal member of the power structure on Beacon Hill. The auditor should serve the people and make sure that government is working in their best interest.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I am a successful multilingual, published academic with over three decades of teaching at college and high school levels holding two MAs and two PhDs. I’ve presented the results of my research at over 20international and national conferences, and have the capacity and the intellect to do thorough investigations. I will make the auditor’s position an independent champion of the people, not just a minor cog in a big party-political machine. I am committed to being the first Equity Auditor of Massachusetts, determining if government programs are truly benefiting and being effective in delivering results for all the people.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

First, move from trivial bookkeeping checks to investigation of bottom-line results. Second, launch equity audits to determine whether programs operate without unnecessary barriers to participation. Third, set up a Citizen’s Audit Panel that lets the people launch investigations of the bureaucracy.

Dominic Giannone III (Workers Party)

Dominic Giannone III, in a file photo from 2013. Chris Persampieri

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The office of state auditor is a little-known position that focuses on accountability and transparency in government.

Why are you best suited for this role?

As the candidate of the Workers Party running on a revolutionary socialist platform I am the candidate best suited to represent working class interests.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Building working class political power, overthrowing capitalism, and constructing a socialist economic system that focuses on human needs not capitalist greed.

Daniel Riek (Libertarian)

Daniel Riek is running for Massachusetts auditor for the Libertarian party. Courtesy of Daniel Riek

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The role of the auditor is to hold the government of the Commonwealth accountable. It is a uniquely important, yet not well understood office.

Why are you best suited for this role?

Who better than a Libertarian to hold the government accountable? A commitment to individual rights and radical transparency is as key for the role as [is] the most possible distance from the two major parties. I combine those with management experience, and open source (software) background and I am running without donations or any third party interest.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Ensure that the auditors’ office fulfills its duty in actually auditing the government. Create radical transparency. Apply open source and crowdsourcing methods to allow holding the government accountable.