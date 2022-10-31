2022 Massachusetts voter guide: Governor

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from gubernatorial candidates.





Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

How would you describe the job you are running for?

Massachusetts is a great state. We have the best people, innovation, and know-how in the world. I believe the job of governor is to harness our tremendous resources to drive Massachusetts’ competitiveness and make it a place where everyone — and every business — can thrive. A governor also sets a tone for the state. I want Massachusetts to be a place of optimism, a place where we reject partisanship and division, and where we come together to get things done that make a real difference for people. That’s the type of leadership I will bring.

Why are you best suited for this role?

The job of governor is bringing people together to get things done, and I have a record of doing just that. As attorney general, I’ve taken on the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma for fueling the opioid epidemic, predatory lenders for defrauding students, and the utility companies to reduce energy costs. Overall, we’ve saved more than $7 billion for taxpayers. I believe in our state, and I believe in our people. I know with the right leadership, we will make Massachusetts a better, more affordable place to live and work. That’s what I’ve done as attorney general, and what I’ll do as governor.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Making Massachusetts more affordable by cutting taxes and reducing costs in housing and transportation. Improving public education and job training. Expanding access to mental health care.

Healey is on the ballot with her running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Kimberley Driscoll.

Geoff Diehl (Republican)

Geoff Diehl. Steven Senne/Associated Press

How would you describe the job you are running for?

I am running for governor of Massachusetts. As our state’s chief executive, I vow to make Massachusetts a better place to live and work, a place people won’t want or have to leave. That involves respect for individual rights and freedoms, restoring prosperity and protecting tax dollars, and empowering parents to give them more of a role in their kids’ education.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I am the only candidate for governor with a mixture of private-sector experience (as the co-owner of a small business) and a track record in public office (as a former state representative and long-time Republican activist). It is important for our next governor to have a blend of these perspectives to properly fight for the people of Massachusetts on Beacon Hill.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

I vow to protect peoples’ rights and freedoms, their taxpayer dollars, and their kids, while restoring trust and confidence in state government.

Diehl is on the ballot with his running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Leah Allen.

Kevin Reed (Libertarian)

Kevin Reed did not respond to the Globe’s questionnaire. Reed is on the ballot with his running mate, lieutenant governor candidate Peter Everett.