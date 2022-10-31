2022 Massachusetts voter guide: Lieutenant governor

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from lieutenant governor candidates.

Kimberley Driscoll (Democrat)

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





How would you describe the job you are running for?

As lieutenant governor, in addition to being chair of the Governor’s Council and Local Government Advisory Council, I will amplify the issues of cities and towns across Massachusetts and be a strong partner and advocate. The success of municipalities relies on a strong state partner and the success of the Commonwealth relies on thriving neighborhoods. Many of the most important issues we face, from education, housing, and infrastructure to climate change, require action at the local level. I understand this relationship and hope to play a strong role in operationalizing statewide policies in a manner that also works for communities.

Why are you best suited for this role?

We need more local, real-world perspectives in state government. For 16 years, I have worked to implement policies through a people-first lens and I’ve learned what works and what doesn’t to better people’s lives. As mayor, I have been an executive, on the ground leading on some of our toughest issues ranging from COVID response and recovery, climate action, housing affordability, public education, and racial justice. I will bring this experience, this foresight, and a willingness to collaborate with key stakeholders and community leaders, to ensure we rebuild an equitable and inclusive Commonwealth.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My top three priorities will be to support Governor Maura Healey with an effective, equitable, and collaborative COVID response and recovery, strengthening communities through housing affordability, and meaningful action to address the climate crisis.

Driscoll is on the ballot with her running mate, gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey.

Leah Allen (Republican)

Former Massachusetts state representative Leah Allen. Steven Senne/Associated Press

How would you describe the job you are running for?

My role as lieutenant governor is to support the efforts of the governor, and share, as a partner, the outreach to the constituents.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m a former state representative, a registered nurse, and a mother of two young children. I have both public and private sector experience, and the priority of making this Commonwealth better for our children.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Protecting constituents’ freedoms, children, and wallets.

Allen is on the ballot with her running mate, gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl.

Peter Everett (Libertarian)

Peter Everett did not respond to the Globe’s questionnaire. Everett is on the ballot with his running mate, gubernatorial candidate Kevin Reed.