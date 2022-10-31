2022 Massachusetts voter guide: Secretary of state

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from secretary of state candidates.

William F. Galvin (Democrat)

Secretary of State William F. Galvin. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

How would you describe the job you are running for?

I am running for re-election as secretary of the Commonwealth to continue the work I’ve been championing over the course of my tenure.

While other states have been going backward, under my leadership, we have been going forward. This includes expanding voting rights, making voter registration more accessible, and increasing in-person early voting opportunities. I am particularly passionate about Election Day registration, which I will continue to fight to establish and to protect the electoral process in 2024.

It is also important to continue the work as the Commonwealth’s chief financial securities regulator protecting Massachusetts residents’ savings, investments, and pensions.

Why are you best suited for this role?

My experience.

I have a proven record of running, fair, accurate, and secure elections. I’m a strong supporter of Election Day registration and advocated for the Votes Act, which made “no excuse” vote by mail permanent in Massachusetts.

As Census liaison, our efforts in 2020 allowed Massachusetts to have a record-breaking population count with a particular focus on ensuring immigrant communities and persons of color were accurately accounted.

As chief securities regulator in Massachusetts I have worked tirelessly to protect investors. We have pursued some of the largest financial firms in the country recovering millions on behalf of Massachusetts citizens.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

1) Protecting Massachusetts voters and continuing advancement to ease access. 2) Rebuilding the Central Voter Registry. 3) Establishing a civic involvement program for Massachusetts high schools.

Rayla Campbell (Republican)

Rayla Campbell. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

How would you describe the job you are running for?

Constitutional office and incredibly important.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m historic.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Protecting our constitutional rights. Transparency, accountability.

Juan Sanchez (Green-Rainbow Party)

Juan Sanchez did not respond to the Globe’s questionnaire.