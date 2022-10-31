2022 Massachusetts voter guide: Treasurer

The Boston Globe asked candidates for all statewide offices the same three questions. Here are the responses from the treasurer candidates.

Deborah B. Goldberg (Democrat)

Treasurer Deb Goldberg. Suzanne Kreiter

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The state treasurer leads a multi-faceted area of state government that manages the Commonwealth’s cash and debt, unclaimed property, chairs the MA State Lottery Commission, Pension Reserves Investment Management Board, MA Clean Water Trust, MA School Building Authority, plus other multiple departments. In 2015, I created the Office of Economic Empowerment and through public/private partnerships, our programs address wage inequity, financial education for kids, seniors, veterans, and women, and savings for post-secondary education. Additionally, we instituted grant opportunities to meet critical needs, particularly since the pandemic.

Why are you best suited for this role?

As a former business executive and local elected leader, with an MBA from Harvard and law degree from Boston College, I bring a unique blend of experiences that support strategies for high levels of performance within all areas of the treasurer’s office. We have achieved a great deal of progress and helped the state successfully manage through the crisis of the pandemic in all areas under my responsibility. While growing the treasurer’s office into a diverse and inclusive workforce, we also developed new innovative programs to address unmet needs with the goal of creating financial stability for all Massachusetts residents.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

Increasing pension fund’s investing with women, people of color, and people with disabilities while maintaining excellent returns.

Continuing collaboration to pressure companies toward zero carbon emissions.

Continuing work with MA Women of Color, Commission on the Status of Women, and businesses helping women back to work with affordable childcare.

Cristina Crawford (Libertarian)

Cristina Crawford is running for Massachusetts treasurer for the Libertarian party. Courtesy of Cristina Crawford

How would you describe the job you are running for?

The Treasurer and Receiver-General of Massachusetts is an often-overlooked but key position within the Commonwealth, tasked with management of the state’s assets and debt, the State Lottery, the ABCC, the State Retirement Board, and other programs, including the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The treasurer also appoints members of the Massachusetts Cannabis Commission. It is a role requiring a fierce loyalty to the financial interests of all residents, free of partisan bias. A good treasurer must serve with their primary focuses being effective stewardship and growth of state assets, transparency with every penny, and deep personal integrity.

Why are you best suited for this role?

I’m best qualified to be treasurer because I understand the importance of independent oversight and transparency. As a third party candidate, I am not beholden to the Democratic or Republican political establishment, and can work to ensure taxpayer funds are managed efficiently, without the bias of a corrupt political agenda. The treasurer serves all Bay Staters — not just one side. My decades-long career as a software engineer taught me the value of doing things right the first time, and my experience as treasurer of multiple political campaigns and organizations gives me valuable insight into the necessity of prudent financial management.

Please list your top three priorities if you win.

My top three priorities are 1) fiscally-responsible management of state funds 2) maximal transparency so Bay Staters know how money is spent, and 3) simplifying processes used by government agencies — like reworking the Massachusetts School Building Authority to facilitate the funding of long-overdue improvements to schools.

There is no Republican nominee for treasurer.