All the TV ads in the R.I. governor’s race

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated October 31, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Governor Dan McKee ad about Republican challenger Ashley Kalus: "Not from around here."Facebook

It’s just eight days until Election Day, and the candidates for Rhode Island governor and the 2nd Congressional District are gearing up to make their closing arguments to voters.

Before that happens, it’s worth taking a look at some of the campaign ads they’ve been putting out over the last couple of months.

Today, we’ve got a look at the ads from the campaigns of Democratic Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. Tomorrow, we’ll link to the ads in the race for Congress.

Click on the images below to watch the ads.

McKee: “Stand up for choice”

Kalus: “Vision”

McKee: “Cleaning things up”

Kalus: “The Worst”

McKee: “Bill”

Kalus: “Fighter 2.0″

McKee: “Court”

Kalus: “End this crisis”

McKee: “Motha”

Kalus: “Personal”

McKee: “Not from around here”

Kalus: “Oh, it’s bad”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

