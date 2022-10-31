All the TV ads in the R.I. governor’s race

It’s just eight days until Election Day, and the candidates for Rhode Island governor and the 2nd Congressional District are gearing up to make their closing arguments to voters.

Before that happens, it’s worth taking a look at some of the campaign ads they’ve been putting out over the last couple of months.

Today, we’ve got a look at the ads from the campaigns of Democratic Governor Dan McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus. Tomorrow, we’ll link to the ads in the race for Congress.