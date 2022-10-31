The best candy bar of all time? It’s the Sky Bar.

All of it wrapped in distinctive, yellow packaging with its name in big red letters flying across a horizontal field of blue and white striping.

Four of the planet’s most delicious flavors — caramel, vanilla, peanut, and fudge – are enveloped in pure, rich milk chocolate.

SUDBURY – The sweet magic happens here four days a week. And the result is nothing less than perfection in confection.

It’s called the Sky Bar — also known to devotees like me as the best candy bar ever produced by humankind.

All of it made right here where Henry Wadsworth Longfellow once wrote. Where Henry Ford once owned a country inn.

Where Louise Mawhinney — continuing in those historic footprints — bought the iconic candy brand in a bankruptcy auction in 2018 from the now-defunct New England Confectionary Company.

Candy shop owner Louise Mawhinney in Sudbury. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

I think I speak for all sweet-toothed members of Sky Bar nation when I say this: Bless you, Louise. Oh, and can I buy a box?

“It’s like being a famous person,’’ she told me the other day here at her shop where Sky Bars are made, packaged, and then shipped off to the delight of sweet-toothed buyers everywhere.

“People tell me that they want me to make sure I bring Sky Bars everywhere I go,’’ she said. “Somebody told me that her mother was a lunch lady and every day she took a Sky Bar to work.

“People just sort of go dreamy with nostalgia about it. It just makes people happy to hear that I work here. It’s just a happy thing.’’

It’s a happy thing with quite a sweet and delicious pedigree.

A view of unwrapped Sky Bar candy. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The Sky Bar was introduced by the New England Confectionary Company — also known as Necco — in 1938 in unusually flamboyant fashion. A dramatic skywriting ad campaign alerted candy lovers below that a new candy bar had been born.

It lived a long life on grocery store shelves, inside the glass cases of neighborhood shops.

It was tucked into candy machines in the factories and loading docks as America marched off to war.

It was there when the US inaugurated a young president from Massachusetts, and watched as the Red Sox thrilled fans from Bar Harbor to New London in the Impossible Dream summer of 1967.

But by the autumn of 2018, Sky Bar’s future was clouded.

The brand was on the auction block. And no one was more surprised at who had submitted the winning bid than the winning bidder herself.

And, as she made clear when she showed me around her production facility the other day, a place of stainless-steel equipment and confetti-colored flooring, it’s nothing less than a labor of love.

Louise Mawhinney is ready to propel Sky Bar to new heights for new customers for whom 1938 is the stuff of history books and grainy, black-and-white documentaries.

“Every single Sky Bar is now made right is this room,’’ she told me the other day at her production facilities at Mill Village here, where she described oscillators and vibrating machines and the stainless-steel equipment that fabricates raw material into fresh, new Sky Bars.

She wouldn’t describe the size of her capital investment.

But let’s put it this way: It’s expensive.

“It’s high-speed industrial equipment,’’ she said, standing next to the equipment that sits beneath a toy train track. “It looks like hands-on, but this is not hand-made candy. This is a real manufacturing plant.

“And they made windows here so the little kiddies could some and see it all. Because how many times do you get the chance to see real candy being made? The kids love it. And now a whole other generation of people in Sudbury whose favorite candy is the Sky Bar can love it, too.’’

When I was in college in the 1970s, my father, a mailman in Clinton, would send me a care package every other month or two, addressed to my dorm — Browning Hall — at the University of Rhode Island. It was filled with nothing but Sky Bars and a letter in his careful penmanship, filling me in on the news from my hometown and my large family.

I loved those notes from home. I loved the contents of those packages at least as much, hiding them from my roommates and from other sugar-deprived friends.

Chris Pratt production supervisor checks Sky Bars coming off the line before packaging. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

As Halloween approaches, I’m reminded of those cool autumn childhood evenings and the blessed times when a neighbor would thoughtfully forego those SweeTarts, Almond Joys, M&Ms, and Snickers and instead reach into the darkness of the porch and toss a Sky Bar my way.

Trick or Treat? I knew the answer when that happened.

And so does Louise Mawhinney.

“The Sky Bar is such as iconic bar,’’ she told me. “We saved that. There are a lot of bars out there. I’ve got all the recipes going back to 1938.’’

Do people notice?

“You know,’’ she said, ‘’it’s surprising to me. The chocolate is much better quality than it was. The rest of it is the same recipe so it’s very similar.’’

The keeper of the Sky Bar flame gave me a box of them as I left her shop the other day.

The box is a bit lighter now. I just finished one. Another sits 6 inches from my keyboard right now, testing the limits of my self-control.

Some tests make you a better person. They are worth sacrifice and self-denial.

This is not one of them.

I’m sure we can find some Kit Kats around here somewhere for Monday night.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.