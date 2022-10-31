Boston police officer arraigned on domestic violence charges after Sunday incident

Lacroix is set to return to court Nov. 25 for a pre-trial hearing, according to the statement.

A judge set bail for Roselyn Lacroix, 46, at $500, and he was issued a no-abuse of victim order during his arraignment at the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Boston police officer was arraigned Monday on charges of assault and battery on a family or household members and making threats following an alleged domestic violence incident early Sunday, prosecutors said.

Information about an attorney for Lacroix was not available Monday evening.

He has been with the police department since 2006 and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, the Globe reported Sunday. An investigation was opened by the department’s Domestic Violence Unit and Anti-Corruption Unit, police said.

“Anyone who commits a crime, regardless of their job or position, will be held accountable for their actions by our office,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “Public safety officials have an extra responsibility to act within the boundaries of the law.”

Boston police went to a Dorchester home at about 2:40 a.m. Sunday and “were told by the victim that she had awoken to the sound of Lacroix breaking furniture,” prosecutors said.

In the dining room area, officers saw two broken tables, broken windows, and broken glass decorations, prosecutors said.

“The victim told officers that Lacroix then walked up the stairs, broke down the door of a bedroom, grabbed the victim by the face and said, ‘I’m going to burn this house down with you in it,’” the statement said.

He was arrested at the scene, prosecutors said.

