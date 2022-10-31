Family-run Worcester tobacco shop to close after 76 years, will reopen in New Hampshire

“The writing on the wall is clear that the right choice for myself and the Owl Shop is to no longer continue to do business in not only Worcester, but Massachusetts as well,” Photakis wrote in an Oct. 18 letter to his customers. “This is a sad truth to swallow, but I am optimistic for the future after finally accepting it.”

The owner, 39-year-old Zack Photakis, said he will close the Owl Shop on Main Street at the end of the year before moving to New Hampshire. He plans to reopen the mom-and-pop shop there in the spring and will launch a new website for online orders.

A family-run Worcester tobacco shop that sold old-fashioned wooden pipes and more than 41 brands of cigars, is closing its doors after 76 years and three generations in business.

Advertisement

Photakis said in a phone interview that he is closing the shop because it is difficult to keep up with changes that affect the business, specifically local legislative changes, taxation, and availability of products.

“You gotta do what you gotta do,” Photakis said. “And that is to go to an area that’s significantly more fruitful, not just with the taxes, but with the local economic situation.”

Photakis’s grandfather George opened the store with his brother-in-law, Joseph St. John, down the street from its current location in 1946, according to the shop’s website. During the mid-1960s, they moved the shop to where it sits today. George’s son, John, joined the business in the late 1970s, working there until his death in 2002, when his son Zack took over.

“I had my diapers changed in this store,” Photakis said. “I grew up in this business. It’s something that I learned at a young age and from people that have been doing it for a long time.”

Advertisement

He spent time traveling to visit tobacco fields and factories in different countries and “putting eyes and ears on things that are being developed,” he said.

In addition to tobacco products, the Owl Shop has sold sporting goods, Hebert’s Candy, cutlery, music boxes, quality pens, and more, according to its website.

The Owl Shop has sold tobacco, cigars, pipes, and other wares for the past 76 years, Photakis said. Courtesy of Owl Shop

When he opens the New Hampshire store, Photakis said he will cater to his loyal regulars through online orders, since keeping those relationships is crucial to his business, he said.

“If I see [a regular] pull up in front of the store, I have the ability to literally start walking around and grabbing things that I know they’re going to want,” Photakis said. “It’s to the point where I can get them rung up and packed up, ready to go, before they even get through the door.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.