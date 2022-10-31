FBI identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ nearly 50 years after woman’s mutilated body was found near Provincetown

“This is without a doubt a major break in the investigation,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston division. He said Terry suffered “a brutal death.”

Law enforcement officials identified the victim as Ruth Marie Terry, a Tennessee woman who was 37 at the time of her death.

Authorities on Monday announced the identity of the so-called Lady of the Dunes , a woman whose badly mutilated remains were found in Provincetown in July 1974 in a mysterious case that’s haunted Cape Cod investigators for decades.

“And for the last 48 years, investigators with the Massachusetts State Police and Provincetown Police Department have worked tirelessly to identify her through various means including neighborhood canvasses, reviews of thousands of missing persons cases, clay-model facial reconstruction and age [progression] drawings.”

Investigators, Bonavolonta said, gleaned Terry’s identity using investigative genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with traditional genealogical research and historical records.

The victim was found naked in the sand dunes on Race Point at the tip of Cape Cod. Her assailant had tried unsuccessfully to chop off her head, but had succeeded in removing her hands, authorities have said.

“Today, over 48 years after her murder and discovery, we can finally say her name,” said State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Monday. “We know Ruth had family and friends who loved her. And we are aware that this development has not been an easy one for them.”

Mason said the investigation remains very active.

“Today’s identification of the Lady of the Dunes is not the end of the case, or even the beginning of the end,” Mason said. “But this achievement does mark an important milestone towards identifying Ruth’s killer. It represents a critical discovery that makes possible the rest of the work that lies ahead.”

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said during the briefing that the investigative techniques used by authorities in the case mirror those used by California investigators to identify a serial killer there known as the Golden State Killer.

“We will pursue every lead and every clue to bring this person [who killed Terry] to justice,” O’Keefe said.

Authorities did not identify any suspects on Monday.

At the time of the harrowing discovery, officials estimated the woman to be 25 to 30 years old, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a big-boned, athletic build. She had been killed by a blow to the left side of her skull, officials have said. Terry was found nude, lying sideways on a light green, terrycloth beach blanket, according to a 1987 Globe report. Her dungarees and blue print bandanna were folded neatly under her head as though used as a pillow, authorities have said previously.

Her blouse never has been found. Her long, reddish-brown hair was held back with a barrette. On her teeth were seven gold crowns, worth about $5,000 to $8,000 at the time. She had been sexually molested with a wooden object, evidently after her death.

Police surmised at the time that the murderer had wanted to deny any possibility that fingerprints could be traced to a name that, by association, might help solve the crime. But that was a dozen years before forensic DNA would become a legal tool in criminal court.

Terry’s body was found on a hot July day by a 13-year-old girl walking her dog. Pathologists thought the victim had been dead for a few days, blaming heat and dune flies for the poor condition of the corpse. Investigators had few clues. There was no sign of a struggle, leading police to believe she knew her attacker, and that she may even have been killed somewhere else.

Terry’s body was exhumed multiple times over the years as authorities worked to try to determine her identity. After one such exhumation in 2000, she was reburied at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Provincetown, with a headstone that read: “Unidentified Female Body Found Race Point Dunes July 26, 1974.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used. This story will be updated.

