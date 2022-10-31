Homeless advocates press R.I. to find place for deployable shelters

State officials, meanwhile, say they are not planning to place Pallet homes at the Pastore Complex, and they are confident Rhode Island has the shelter capacity to meet increased demand this winter.

Advocates said they would like to put 30 of the small homes made by Pallet, a Seattle-based social purpose corporation, at the state’s Pastore Complex in Cranston. But that idea is facing opposition from Cranston City Council member Matthew R. Reilly, a Republican representing the city’s Ward 6.

PROVIDENCE — Homeless advocates on Monday erected a deployable shelter in front of the State House, calling for Governor Daniel J. McKee to help find a place for such shelters as winter approaches.

Professor Eric Hirsch, a Providence College urban sociologist who has been advocating for the state’s homeless population since 1990, stood outside the State House on Monday morning, saying, “We don’t have a place to put the (Pallet shelters) because of all the ‘not in my backyard’ sentiment.”

He called for McKee, who is running for a full four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election, to show more of a sense of urgency.

“(McKee) said himself that anybody who wants a shelter bed will be able to get one by Thanksgiving,” Hirsch said. “That gives him just a couple of weeks here, and we’re still hundreds of shelter beds short.”

In the two weeks ending Oct. 22, 435 people were reported as living outside in Rhode Island, including 59 households with children, Hirsch said, citing the state’s Homeless Management Information System. Those numbers are continuing to rise and are likely undercounts as advocates don’t have enough outreach workers to contact all of those living in more than 80 encampments in the state, he said.

“It is going in the wrong direction as winter is approaching,” Hirsch said. “That is our concern.”

Funding is available to purchase the rapidly deployable homes and have them shipped from Seattle, but first Rhode Island needs to find sites to put them, he said. And as a first step, advocates hope to place 30 of the small shelters at the Pastore Complex while providing services to those people, he said.

“The people out there are your friends, your relatives, your neighbors, not the stereotypical people that is being claimed,” Hirsch said.

But Reilly, who represents neighborhoods around the Pastore Complex, issued a news release on Oct. 10, calling for the state to put the shelters someplace else. The Pastore Complex houses a number of state agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Department of Corrections.

“While I acknowledge and support efforts to provide a continuum of social services to the homeless population of our state, the City of Cranston and Ward 6 specifically can no longer be the go-to location to solve all of the state’s issues,” Reilly said. “We simply can no longer bear any more of the state’s burden logistically, financially, or socially.”

He noted the Pastore Complex already contains the state’s largest men’s shelter, Harrington Hall.

“This shelter houses a high volume of registered sex offenders and other felons who congregate throughout the local neighborhoods each day,” Reilly said. “The addition of the proposed ‘homeless village’ would significantly increase the amount of registered sex offenders and homeless to an area that is already dangerously saturated.”

Reilly and City Council member Nicole Renzulli submitted a resolution calling for McKee to “withdraw consideration of the Pastore General Complex as the host facility for Pallet housing for the state’s homeless and urged the administration to identify a more suitable location for such a project in another Rhode Island community.”

The resolution also calls for the Cranston delegation of state lawmakers to submit legislation to “provide the City of Cranston final approval of any additions or modifications to the state’s use of the Pastore Center.” The resolution is set be heard at a special Safety Services and Licensing Committee at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

But on Monday, state Secretary of Housing Josh Saal there are no plans to install Pallet shelter units at the Pastore Complex. And, he said, “Overall, we are confident we have the shelter capacity to meet the increased demand that typically comes with the winter months.”

The state has funded 274 new shelter beds this year, and once those are ready, officials expect the statewide shelter capacity to include about 1,000 beds, he said.

“While we do not have a site confirmed at this time, we do see potential value in utilizing rapidly deployable shelter solutions such as Pallet shelters in our ongoing efforts to address and prevent homelessness in Rhode Island,” Saal said.

Cities across the country, including Boston, have used such shelters successfully, he said.

“These rapidly deployable shelter solutions do not replace the overarching need for more permanent housing, but they do offer safe, non-congregate, 24-hour shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness,” Saal said. “And they can be quickly deployed at times in which the state is experiencing a surge in homelessness and rapidly dismantled when the need is lower.”

An interagency group is now evaluating potential sites for rapidly deployable shelter solutions, he said.

“The goal is to work with sister agencies, municipal partners, community leaders, and nonprofit partners to identify a site that could be used for a small-scale pilot program of no more than 20-30 of these shelter units,” Saal said. “These discussions are still in their preliminary stages.”

On Friday, Saal wrote to Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins and the City Council, saying state officials had “exploratory conversations” with the mayor’s office on Oct. 5 regarding the Pastore Complex “in an effort to collaboratively work together toward addressing homelessness.” And they shared pictures of deployable shelters used in Arkansas, Massachusetts, and Colorado.

But, Saal wrote, “At no point did we actively seek or plan to construct a village of pallet shelters or other shelter beds. Our only conversation was exploratory with the goal of being as transparent as possible and in the interest of obtaining input from Cranston’s leadership team.”

Saal also noted that Cranston is by no means the only location for addressing the state’s homelessness and housing issues. ”In addition to lacking new affordable housing, despite the City’s central location in our State, Cranston only provides 112 beds of the approximate 1,000 shelter beds funded by the State,” he wrote.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.