On the hunt for ‘Sasqua,’ the mysterious and long-lost monster movie shot in Lowell

This is “Sasqua,” an obscure horror movie about a hippie commune attacked by cryptids that was filmed in Lowell nearly 50 years ago — footage of which has been missing now for decades.

No, not Sasquatch, the mythical beast known as “Bigfoot” that some believe roams the forest. (People claim they’ve even spotted him in the Bridgewater Triangle , the South Shore’s own hotbed of paranormal activity).

Attention residents of Merrimack Valley, both past and present: Have you seen “Sasqua?”

If you have any insight about it, John Campopiano and his crew of investigators would like to know. The group is currently on a quest to track down long-lost film reels of the homegrown monster flick, and hoping to speak to people who have watched or helped produce it for their upcoming documentary.

Advertisement

For years, Campopiano said, the mystery of what happened to “Sasqua” has captivated both film buffs and locals who knew about it, but copies of the movie have proved as elusive as the legendary creature itself.

“It has sort of taken on this almost mythical status,” he said. “You start talking to people about it and they say, ‘Oh, my uncle worked on that!’ It’s sort of become part of the community folklore. It’s like a legend: This lost movie that people have memories of seeing, but then it just disappeared.”

Gabe Long, of the film production company Atomic Clock, interviews Luna Theater employee and researcher Ted Read. John Campopiano

Campopiano, an archivist for PBS’s Frontline, has always been fascinated by cryptids. He’s perhaps best known as the person behind the “Boston Yeti,” a fictional critter that galavanted around the city during the winter of 2015, cementing his legacy as a Boston icon.

When he’s not poring through archives or donning the furry suit, Campopiano moonlights as a documentarian, chronicling the backstories of both celebrated and little-known monster movies in films like “Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That Never Got Made,” the story behind an ill-fated production in Worcester.

Advertisement

So the mystery of “Sasqua,” which has captivated him since college, was a natural next project to explore.

Getting his paws on it, though, has been a challenge. Traces of the film’s whereabouts do exist, yet it’s revealed itself only in blurry fragments shrouded by lore. A badly warped version of a “Sasqua” trailer can be found on YouTube, and some film collectors online claim to have watched other poor-quality editions on old VHS tapes.

To this day, though, no one has been able to track down a full, unblemished copy in the wild.

There are also ample records of the film’s promotion. Campopiano and his team of researchers from Providence-based film company Atomic Clock, and Lowell’s Luna Theater, have found ads for showings at local drive-in theaters, an original movie poster, and recordings of radio spots.

They have also been able to track down several people who were close to the film, and uncovered a trove of never-before-told stories from the set.

How the 82-minute feature vanished isn’t entirely clear, but Campopiano said it wasn’t uncommon for films of its time to simply fade into obscurity.

“There’s all kinds of things that can happen to a film. It could be misfiled in a film archive somewhere, so it’s on a shelf where no one thinks to look for it. It could be in someone’s basement, or maybe it was thrown out by mistake. Maybe it burned up in a fire,” he said. “I don’t know. Nobody seems to know.”

Advertisement

Campopiano’s documentary, called “Sasqua: The Lost Bigfoot Film of Massachusetts,” isn’t just about this treasure hunt, however. He said the project, which got underway earlier this month, will recognize the film for its historical significance.

“Sasqua,” he said, was one of the earliest movies about Bigfoot, made at a time when the creature was beginning to captivate American audiences on the big screen.

It will also celebrate a milestone in Massachusetts filmmaking that he said deserves to be remembered — whether or not an original copy is unearthed.

“We’re going to keep hitting the pavement and seeing if we can uncover it,” he said. “And in the meantime, we’re going to tell this really wild story about this regional movie.”

That’s welcome news for fans of niche horror films, who are already buzzing about the prospect of detangling the mystery, said Ted Read, a researcher and employee at Luna Theater who is working on the project.

The theater has long been a hub for “Sasqua” gossip, and even sells “Sasqua” T-shirts at its concession stand.

“They’re really excited,” he said. “It’s like a lost Holy Grail of cinema. Our hope is that [the original film] is out there and somebody’s going to be like, ‘I didn’t even know you were looking for that!’”

The documentary film poster for "Sasqua: The Lost Bigfoot Film of Massachusetts," which was made by designer Adam Perocchi. (John Campopiano) John Campopiano





Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.