McKee, Kalus clash over public support for Pawtucket stadium, ‘Superman’ building

At one point, Kalus criticized McKee for casting the deciding vote to let the state economic development agency shift most of its already-approved $27 million support for the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium development deal to the stadium itself.

Kalus called McKee “no plan Dan,” telling voters, “We deserve better,” while McKee dismissed Kalus’ “half-baked ideas,” telling voters, “We have momentum like we have never seen before.”

PROVIDENCE — With just eight days left until the election, Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on Monday clashed repeatedly during a WPRO radio debate, disagreeing sharply over issues such as building a soccer stadium in Pawtucket and lowering energy bills.

She argued against using public funds for private projects. “We learned that from 38 Studios, and Dan just hasn’t seemed to have learned the hard lesson,” she said, referring to the $75 million state loan guarantee for Curt Schilling’s ill-fated video game venture. “When government picks winners or losers, it doesn’t work out very well.”

McKee defended his decision to support the Pawtucket stadium as well the redevelopment of the “Superman” building in downtown Providence and a 3.8-million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center in Johnston.

“I did not use any program, any tax incentive program that wasn’t on the books before I showed up,” he said.

McKee said that since Kalus is not from Rhode Island, she might not understand the importance of redeveloping the Superman building, at 111 Westminster St., into 285 new apartments and commercial space.

“Ms. Kalus doesn’t understand that that’s in the center of the heart of the city that needs that development,” he said, noting the building has been empty for nine years. “That is going to help the City of Providence.”

But Kalus contended that McKee was providing “corporate welfare” for private interests.

“You are basically subsidizing that we do not have a competitive business environment,” she said. “Instead of fixing the underlying portion of the economy or the business environment, you try to correct for it on an individual project-level basis and what we have learned empirically over the last 20 years is that when you do that rather than the hard structural work, you don’t get anything in return.”

Kalus reiterated her claim that McKee is failing to use emergency powers to roll back steep electricity rate hikes.

“I don’t believe there is any sort of thought process about what we need to do in a recession,” she said. “I want to provide immediate relief to families. We are in a recession.”

McKee rejected the notion that he could use emergency powers to address the electricity rate hikes. “This is just one of Ms. Kalus’ half-baked ideas,” he said. “Because it is such an ill-advised idea, it is going to open up taxpayers to millions of dollars of legal lawsuits.”

He said he has found other ways to provide millions of dollars in relief for ratepayers. And as lieutenant governor, he said he repeatedly appeared before the Public Utilities Commission to argue for rate reductions. “No elected official has been in front of the PUC on docket issues more than I have,” he said.

While they disagreed on many issues, McKee and Kalus found some common ground.

Moderator Bill Bartholomew asked if the candidates support having police officers (school resource officers) in school buildings on a regular basis.

“I am in favor,” McKee said. “I think that bringing the community and the police together is really an important point.”

“We agree on this,” Kalus said. “I believe having children having non-stressful interaction with police officers in an appropriate way in school is really important.”

Both candidates expressed support for access to Rhode Island’s shorelines.

“Our Constitution guarantees shoreline access, and I think we need to protect it,” Kalus said. “And access isn’t just getting onto the beach. It’s also making sure there are things like parking.”

“There should be access,” McKee said. “The General Assembly has taken up legislation that gained some traction on the House side this year. I think they’ll take it up again.”

Bartholomew noted that whoever wins the governor’s race could end up appointing a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice, and he asked if the candidates had any “identity or demographic criteria” that they’d prioritize in such an appointment.

“No,” McKee said.

“I think that it is important to have a judiciary reflect the people that it serves,” Kalus said. “So I think that is an important thing. So perhaps.”

On Oct. 11, a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll had McKee leading Kalus, 46 percent to 36 percent. None of the three independent candidates on the ballot — Elijah Gizzarelli, Zachary Hurwitz, and Paul Rianna — had topped 1.5 percent, while less than 14 percent of respondents remained undecided, the poll found.

McKee and Kalus are expected to take part in a WJAR-Channel 10 debate at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhode Island College.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.