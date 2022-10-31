More warmth in store for November. Plus, a rare Election Day total lunar eclipse.

Because we stay on daylight saving time for the rest of the week, our sunrises are really late — actually the latest of the year. We have more 7 a.m. hour sunrises in December and January, but the lateness of a sunrise at 7:22 p.m. won’t be reached again until next year. Perhaps even more notable is the fact that because of where we are in the time zone, once we go back to standard time, the sun reaches its maximum height well before noon. By 12:30 p.m., the sun has been slowly going down for an hour already.

October 2022 will go into the record books as warmer and wetter than average.

October 2022 will be remembered in the record books as a warmer and slightly wetter than average month. It was the first time we received above-average precipitation since February. Now, it’s time to turn the page and look at November. While it is impossible to know exactly what the weather will bring over the next 30 days, we can look at a few things to get a reasonable idea.

The sun reaches its highest point in the sky by 11:30 a.m. in early November. TimeandDate.com

The chart below shows average precipitation and temperature for the month of November. You’ll notice we tend to receive just under 4 inches of precipitation, most of which is usually in the form of rain, and temperatures drop by about 10 degrees from beginning to end.

November is a transition month into winter cold and eventual snow. NOAA

The 8 to 14 day outlook, which will take us into the middle of the month, has quite good odds of above average temperatures. These maps should be thought of as a guide. During those first couple of weeks, the warmer days will outnumber the cold ones. It’s also important to remember that warm and cold are relative this time of year.

Warmer than average conditions are likely along the east coast into mid-November. NOAA

November often brings the first flakes of snow and even accumulation. We’ve had Thanksgivings that are white but also quite warm. Even if we receive measurable snow in November, it will melt and you’ll still get a chance to clean up the leaves. Based on the mid-term outlook, we won’t see any snow the first half of November.

There are not a lot of big snow events in November for Boston. NOAA

In an ideal situation you would leave all your leaves in the garden and not cut back any of the perennials. Because the leaves add some protection, and the dead stocks of things provide seeds and even habitat over the upcoming colder months. That said, I’m not a fan of looking at an unkept landscape. So I cut back and rake most of the adjacent areas, but I leave plenty to do in the spring.

On clear nights this month you can check out Mars and Jupiter. It’s a good idea to look at the particular star map for that night as the position of the planets change in a predictable way.

Jupiter and Mars are both visible in the November night sky. Earthsky.org

There’s also going to be a lunar eclipse on Election Day. This is purely coincidence, but won’t happen again until 2394 — that is, if there is an Election Day 382 years from now.