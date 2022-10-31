Msgr. John Meier, who searched for ‘historical Jesus,’ dies at 80

The death of Mr. Meier, who had been ailing for some time, was announced by the University of Notre Dame, where he was the emeritus William K. Warren Professor of Theology.

Monsignor John P. Meier, who devoted his scholarly career to validating Jesus as a historical figure who could be reconciled with the Christ of religious faith, died Oct. 18 in South Bend, Indiana. He was 80.

A 2018 photo provided by Barbara Johnston and University of Notre Dame of Monsignor John Meier, who devoted his scholarly career to validating Jesus as a historical figure who could be reconciled with the Christ of religious faith.

Mr. Meier was working on the sixth volume of a series titled “A Marginal Jew: Rethinking the Historical Jesus,” which he had started in 1988.

The project began as a single book, originally published in 1991. It was envisioned as a consensus that a hypothetical five-member conclave of Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim and agnostic scholars could reach from texts and historical records on Jesus the man.

His own reading, Mr. Meier wrote in The New York Times in 1986, was that Jesus — named Yeshu in Aramaic and Joshua in Hebrew — was born around 6 B.C. to 4 B.C. in Nazareth, not Bethlehem. His mother was Miriam. His “putative father” was Joseph. Jesus was most likely a carpenter but could have been a stonemason or blacksmith, and he lacked higher education or rabbinical training.

“Jesus could not have intended to found a church because he found a church already existing,” Mr. Meier concluded, the one that God had “once called together in the wilderness and was now calling together again” — referring to the Jewish faith.

As for the miracles attributed to Jesus, he said, “All that need be noted is that ancient Christian, Jewish and pagan sources all agreed that Jesus did extraordinary things not easily explained by human means.”

Mr. Meier’s research suggested that Christ angered the temple’s high priests mostly for challenging Mosaic law and the Romans for the political pretensions of some of his followers that he was king of the Jews.

“Who did Jesus claim to be?” Mr. Meier asked. “He apparently was quite sure of who he was, although no one since has been. The crux of the problem lies in the paradox that although Jesus rarely spoke about his own status, he implicitly made himself the pivotal figure in the final drama he was announcing and inaugurating.”

The first volume of “A Marginal Jew” was greeted with mixed reviews.

In The New York Times Book Review, British historian Martin Goodman wrote in 1991 that he was impressed by Mr. Meier’s “determined effort to be fair and objective” and that even the most technical chapters “are tackled with an enthusiasm and honest effort that will make the book accessible to a wide circle of readers.”

But he also expressed concern that the book perpetuated caricatures of first-century Jewish society, perceptions that “have had time to mature all too thoroughly in the 2,000 years in which Judaism and Christianity have grown apart.”

Speaking in February at his alma mater, St. Joseph’s Seminary in Yonkers, New York, on its 125th anniversary, Mr. Meier said he was surprised that some people were offended by the series title. He explained that he was applying the term to explore where Jesus belonged on the spectrum of Judaism in his time and that it “was not being used to diminish Jesus’ genuine Jewishness.”

In fact, he wrote in the fourth volume of “The Marginal Jew” that “Jesus was first, last and always a product of the Judaism native to the land of Israel.”

“The quest for the historical Jesus may not invoke what you know by faith, but that doesn’t mean we betray or deny faith,” he said. “We prescind from, or bracket, faith for the sake of the scientific method.”

John Paul Meier was born Aug. 8, 1942, in the Bronx, a borough of New York City, to Elizabeth (O’Reilly) and Paul Meier.

After attending what was then Cathedral College in Manhattan, he graduated from St. Joseph’s Seminary and College with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy in 1964. He was ordained in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome in 1967.

He earned a licentiate in theology at the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1968 and a doctorate from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome in 1976.

After serving at St. Joseph’s Parish in Bronxville, New York, Mr. Meier taught at St. Joseph’s Seminary for 12 years and was a professor of New Testament at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., for 14 years.

He joined the Notre Dame faculty in 1998 and taught Christianity and Judaism in antiquity, charming his students by leavening his lectures with antithetical adages such as “Education is the process by which you unlearn everything you once knew.”

In 1995, Pope John Paul II made him a monsignor.

The five volumes of “The Marginal Jew” were published between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, Mr. Meier also wrote “Antioch and Rome: New Testament Cradles of Catholic Christianity” with Raymond Brown. He was president of the Catholic Biblical Association of America and general editor of The Catholic Biblical Quarterly.

Pope Benedict XVI said his own trilogy, titled “Jesus of Nazareth,” in the early 2000s was inspired by Mr. Meier’s first volume.

“From the immense quantity of literature on the dating of the Last Supper and of Jesus’ death, I would like to single out the treatment of the subject, outstanding both in its thoroughness and its accuracy, found in the first volume of John P. Meier’s book,” Benedict wrote in notes to his 2011 volume.

Benedict also described “A Marginal Jew” as a “model of historical-critical exegesis.”

But Mr. Meier was the first to admit that his interpretation of Jesus the man was anything but definitive.

“What is beyond dispute is that Jesus of Nazareth is one of those perennial questions in history with which mankind is never quite done,” he wrote in the Times in 1986. “In a ministry of two or three years he attracted and infuriated his contemporaries, mesmerized and alienated the ancient world, unleashed a movement that has done the same ever since, and so changed the course of history forever.”

The historical Jesus, he told the Times in 1994, is the “the great perennial question which every generation thinks it’s solved, but which comes back in the next generation.”