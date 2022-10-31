‘Peeping Tom’ suspect arrested in Brighton, police say

Police responded to the area of Strathmore and Lothian roads for a report of a “suspicious person” about 10:20 p.m., the Boston Police Department said in a statement .

An alleged ”peeping Tom” was arrested in Brighton on Saturday night, according to police.

A man who police say matched a description of the suspicious person was located by officers and identified as 33-year-old Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton. He was arrested on an outstanding default warrant out of the Brighton division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of breaking and entering in connection to a separate incident in the area of Egremont Road, police said.

Police say information gathered in their investigation led to additional charges against Pascual-Hernadez, including criminal harassment, disorderly conduct (peeping Tom), and trespassing “for several incidents” in the area of Braemore Road in Brighton, according to the statement.

