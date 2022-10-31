Small plane skids off runway in Beverly; no injuries reported

A small, single-engine aircraft veered off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport after a hard landing on Monday afternoon, officials said.

No injuries were reported, but the plane — a two-seat Piper Warrior — appeared to have suffered “significant damage” after it skidded off the runway just before 2 p.m., according to Beverly Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Sirois.

The plane had a crew of two people, Sirois said, one of them a flight instructor from the Beverly Flight Center.