Small plane skids off runway in Beverly; no injuries reported

A small, single-engine aircraft veered off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport after a hard landing on Monday afternoon, officials said.
No injuries were reported, but the plane — a two-seat Piper Warrior — appeared to have suffered “significant damage” after it skidded off the runway just before 2 p.m., according to Beverly Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Sirois.
The plane had a crew of two people, Sirois said, one of them a flight instructor from the Beverly Flight Center.
Sirois said he did not know which crew member was at the controls at the time of the crash.
There was no fuel leak or fire from the crash, he said. However, the plane’s front landing gear appeared to have collapsed sideways into the motor, and Sirois said the plane would likely need major repairs before flying again.
Advertisement
The cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.
Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.