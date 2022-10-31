Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the fate of affirmative action. Follow live updates.

Globe reporters Deirdre Fernandes and Mike Damiano are covering the arguments live today, joined by a panel of experts on constitutional law and affirmative action.

The lawsuits before the Court challenged the admissions practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, alleging that the schools’ policies amounted to illegal racial discrimination. The schools denied the allegations and prevailed in lower courts.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court is convening to hear arguments in two cases challenging affirmative action. The likely outcome, experts said, is a nationwide ban on the consideration of race or ethnicity in college admissions.

October 31, 2022

The Court’s divide emerges as Justices ask questions — 10:27 a.m.

After a brief opening statement, the plaintiff’s attorney, Patrick Strawbridge, is fielding questions from the Justices.

Greenfield: The first question, as is typical, comes from Justice Clarence Thomas, the Court’s most vociferous opponent of race conscious admissions.

Next, Strawbridge parried questions from liberal Justices who seem to favor race-conscious affirmative action. A key plank of Strawbridge’s argument is that racial preferences are always or almost always wrong.

Feingold: The plaintiff’s attorney is marshalling a standard “colorblind” talking point that conflates race-conscious remedies designed to remedy racial inequality with invidious racial classifications designed to exclude or subordinate.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson raised the point that race often correlates with other factors.

Somin: If race “correlates” to many other potentially relevant factors, that’s actually all the more reason why admissions processes should rely on those other things, directly, rather than use race as a crude proxy.

The plaintiffs seek a ban, but the Justices have other options — 10:15 a.m.

Question from Globe reporter Mike Damiano: Are there other options available to the Justices, besides the outright ban on affirmative action that the plaintiffs are seeking?

Somin: There are several other options, most notably 1) racial preferences for “diversity” are still permitted, but subject to much tougher...scrutiny, or 2) they are banned, but only under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, not necessarily the Constitution. In that latter event, Congress can restore them at a later date, if it wants.

Justices dive right into questions — 10:10 a.m.

By Deirdre Fernandes, Globe Staff

After a less than five-minute presentation by Students for Fair Admissions arguing that affirmative action in college admissions should be overturned, the justices start peppering attorney Patrick Strawbridge with questions.

Judges on the liberal wing, Sotomayor, Jackson, and Kagan are pushing Strawbridge on how this would actually work: When race can impact education, with Black students more likely to be in under-resourced schools, how are admissions officers supposed to tease out those considerations if they can’t consider race? Why does having race as a factor harm the SFFA clients?

Read the statement from Harvard University’s president ahead of the arguments — 9:55 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

Harvard University president Lawrence Bacow has forcefully defended affirmative action in admissions while the litigation against the schools has dragged on (the lawsuit was initially filed in 2014).

“Throughout my presidency,” he wrote in a statement Monday morning, “I have had opportunities to state the facts of the matter. I write now to share some personal reflections.”

“Whatever promise we hold as individuals—for ourselves and for our world—is not predicated on narrowly structured measures of academic distinction. When Harvard assembles a class of undergraduates, it matters that they come from different social, economic, geographical, racial, and ethnic backgrounds. It matters that they come to our campus with varied academic interests and skill sets. Research and lived experience teach us that each student’s learning experience is enriched by encountering classmates who grew up in different circumstances.”

Harvard will present its case before the Supreme Court during the second portion of this morning’s session, after the Court spends approximately 90 minutes on the UNC case.

Meet the experts who are joining us to provide real-time analysis — 9:45 a.m.

David Bernstein: A professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University and author of “Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America.”

Guy-Uriel Charles: A professor at Harvard Law School and director of the Charles Hamilton Institute for Race and Justice.

Jonathan Feingold: A professor at the Boston University School of Law whose research focuses on the relationship between race and law, as well as affirmative action.

Kent Greenfield: A constitutional law expert and professor at Boston College Law. He clerked for former Supreme Court Justice David Souter.

Ilya Somin: A constitutional law expert and professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Julie Suk: A professor at Fordham University School of Law whose research focuses on equality at the intersection of law, history, sociology, and politics.

Natasha Warikoo: A sociologist at Tufts University and author of “Is Affirmative Action Fair?”

Here are the key Supreme Court justices to watch today — 9:30 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

The Supreme Court’s 6-3 conservative majority means the path to victory for the universities and their advocates is slim.

They will have to persuade two conservatives to join the liberals in upholding the legal precedents safeguarding affirmative action.

Here are the key justices to watch today:

Chief Justice John Roberts: Roberts is known as a staunch conservative, but also an institutionalist: he is more deferential to precedent than some of his colleagues and he worries over the Court’s legitimacy. In Dobbs, the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, he tried to chart a more moderate path, but failed to bring another conservative to his side.

Some affirmative action advocates have placed their hope in Roberts’ more restrained approach. But he has long opposed racial preferences in the law. In a 2007 opinion, he wrote, “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh: Damon Hewitt, the executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which is advocating for UNC today, said that the best chance for his side to prevail is to win over Kavanaugh in addition to Roberts. Among the five conservative associate justices Kavanaugh has often been viewed as the most likely to side with Roberts and the Court’s three liberals.

Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett: If not Kavanaugh, then Coney Barrett. At least that’s the thinking among affirmative action advocates hoping to cobble together a majority from a very conservative court.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas are the longest of long shots and Neil Gorsuch doesn’t offer much hope either.

Dozens of students protest outside Supreme Court ahead Monday morning — 9:00 a.m.

By Jim Puzzanghera, Globe Staff

By 8 a.m., two hours before oral arguments were set to start, dozens of students from Harvard, the University of North Carolina and other colleges were demonstrating outside the Supreme Court in support of affirmative action.

Chelsea Wang, 19, a Harvard sophomore, was among about 100 students who traveled to Washington, D.C., from Cambridge.

”I think it’s very very important for Asian Americans in particular to speak up in support of affirmative action because there is so much divisiveness in this case,” she said as other students fueled up on Krispy Kreme donuts and coffee.

Wang said the cases have pitted Asian American against other people of color.

She noted Monday is a busy day for classes. “But clearly, people felt like it was important to put aside their other responsibilities and come down to the court.”

A ban on affirmative action would largely affect more selective schools, like Ivies — 8:30 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

A ban on affirmative action would largely affect schools that are more selective about admissions, such as the Ivies, liberal arts colleges, and competitive state schools, where large numbers of applicants vie for a relatively small number of seats.

Most US college students do not attend such schools, said Angel Pérez, chief executive of the National Association for College Admission Counseling. They attend institutions with high acceptance rates and simpler admissions criteria, such as minimum GPA requirements. “They’re not social engineering a class,” he said.

Those sorts of less selective schools, places like the University of Massachusetts Boston, would not be expected to experience a uniform decline in racial diversity, experts said.

Supreme Court to judge affirmative action in college admissions — 8:00 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

For nearly half a century, colleges and universities have argued that affirmative action is crucial to their missions — and to American society. Campus diversity, they contend, is the path to a more tolerant and equitable union.

Now the practice — one of the most sustained efforts of the post-civil-rights era to improve racial equality — is under threat. On Monday, a newly constituted Supreme Court with a conservative supermajority will hear arguments in two cases challenging affirmative action. The likely outcome, experts said, is a nationwide ban.