White supremacists demonstrate outside Kingston hotel where migrants are staying

Shortly after noon, police arrived at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Main Street after receiving “multiple calls” about a gathering there. Officers found more than 20 people wearing matching garb and face masks in the parking lot, police said in a statement.

Video footage posted to Boston 25 News appeared to show several demonstrators wearing face coverings marked with the Nationalist Social Club 131 logo. The hate group, known as NSC 131, has staged demonstrations outside drag queen story hours in recent months and in September displayed racist and antisemitic banners over highways in Saugus and Danvers.

Some two dozen members of a neo-Nazi group descended on a hotel parking lot in Kingston on Sunday, chanting “anti-refugee beliefs” and distributing pamphlets before police told them they weren’t welcome on the private property, authorities said.

“The individuals were dressed in matching attire of tan pants, black sweatshirts/jackets, hats, and their faces were covered with masks,” police said. “The individuals displayed signage, handed out pamphlets, and used a loudspeaker to express anti-refugee beliefs and to advertise their group affiliation.”

More than 100 migrants have been staying at the hotel after recently being relocated to the South Shore. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said last week that state officials expect the arrivals will stay there through the end of the year. The group consists of 107 people, 64 of them children. Most are unauthorized immigrants and non-English speakers from Haiti.

The families that recently arrived in Kingston and Plymouth are among thousands of migrants who have reached the Boston area in recent months after entering the United States at the southern border. Nonprofits and state agencies have been struggling to keep up with the pace of new arrivals, with staff, money, and housing in short supply.

The surge of migrants reaching Boston is a ripple effect of a national immigration crisis emanating from the southern border. The Republican governor of Texas and the Democratic mayor of El Paso have bused thousands of migrants north to alleviate overcrowding in Texas cities.

In September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew 49 mostly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard in a protest against the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

On Sunday in Kingston, hotel management told officers the group wasn’t welcome on the property, police said. That message was conveyed to the group, which “immediately” exited the property, officials said.

“The group then spent some time on the public sidewalk in the area before they dispersed,” police said. “There were no reports of violence.”

No arrests were made. Police Chief Maurice J. Splaine could not immediately be reached for comment.

In July, Boston police arrested the founder of NSC 131 in Jamaica Plain, where he was leading a demonstration of about 20 masked men outside a historic mansion where families had gathered for a children’s drag queen story hour, police and witnesses said.

Christopher R. Hood Jr., 23, of Pepperell, was charged with affray and disturbing the peace. Hood leads the Nationalist Social Club 131 or NSC-131, which was established in 2019, according to the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL and Southern Poverty Law Center have classified NSC-131 as a neo-Nazi group.

