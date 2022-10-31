Woman charged with attempting to set people on fire at Downtown Crossing supermarket

A judge ordered Copeland held in lieu of $5,000 bail during her arraignment in Boston Municipal Court and told her to have no contact with and to stay away from the victims, witnesses, and the location of the incident, prosecutors said. She is set to return to court Nov. 17 for a probable cause hearing.

Syretta Copeland, 42, is facing multiple charges, including three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of resisting arrest, and one charge of possessing an incendiary device/chemical/bio/nuclear weapon, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement .

A Boston woman was arraigned Friday following an incident at a Downtown Crossing supermarket in which she allegedly attempted to light people on fire using Lysol, prosecutors said Monday.

“This woman is lucky she didn’t cause serious injuries to her victims or to herself by engaging in such dangerous behavior,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. “I’m thankful that the staff members in the store were alert and provided information that led to this arrest.”

Copeland’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Monday evening.

Boston police went to the Downtown Crossing Roche Bros. supermarket at about 4:41 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a woman allegedly “trying to use a lighter and Lysol to set people on fire,” prosecutors said.

Store staff members directed officers to a woman wearing a flowered top, later identified as Copeland, who allegedly ran from officers into the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station, prosecutors said. She was arrested after a brief struggle, the statement said.

“Officers learned that Copeland had exited the bathroom of the store with the lighter and Lysol and attempted to set others on fire,” the statement said. “One victim reported feeling the spray on her skin prior to the defendant attempting to light the spray.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.