Yes, soup for you! ‘Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook’ serves up references and recipes

Look to the cookie, Elaine. Cinnamon takes a back seat to no babka. A hot bowl of Mulligatawny would hit the spot. These pretzels are making me thirsty. You had to have the big salad. Big Stein wants a calzone! Kasha?

“Seinfeld” is peppered with food references, but until now there hasn’t been a blessed-by-the-show’s-creators way for fans to get their fill. Thirty-three years after the hit series was created, East Providence’s Brendan Kirby and Julie Tremaine, who splits her time between Providence and Los Angeles, have released “Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook.”

The book cover of "Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook." Handout

No, it doesn’t turn into a coffee table — but at least it wasn’t flagged at Brentano’s.

Fans, take note: The book is written, literally, in references. For example, a salsa recipe starts: “I said ‘SELTZER!’ not ‘SALSA!’ … the Urban Sombrero is not included with this recipe. As in the case of Morty Seinfeld’s #1 Dad T-shirt, we’re not sure ‘how official any of these rankings really are,’ but… for ‘Seinfeldian’ purposes, this is number one.”

There are dozens of recipes, from the obvious — marble rye, big salad — to the more obscure — like hummus (“You asked for a piece of gum because you thought your breath smelled like hummus”) or dates(Jerry went on a lot of dates).

It’s a fun ride for casual fans and die-hards alike. So I called Kirby, a host of “The Rhode Show” on WPRI, and Tremaine, a freelance travel and food writer who has written for The Globe, to talk about their book and the show about nothing.

Julie Tremaine, co-author of "Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook." Photo courtesy of Julie Tremaine

Q: This is such a great idea. How did this come together?

Tremaine: Insight Editions does a lot of licensed books. I’ve worked with them on cookbooks for “Supernatural,” “The Office,” Disney Villain recipes. They approached me with “Seinfeld.” I watched “Seinfeld” as a kid, but it wasn’t fresh in my mind. But I was like, “I have a friend who’s a ‘Seinfeld’ super-fan — he quotes it every time I’ve ever spoken to him.”

Kirby: I was thrilled. I have an unhealthy working knowledge of all things “Seinfeld.” I spent my teens obsessed with the show — not surprisingly, there was not a date in sight.

So I was really proud of the deep-cuts for the true “Seinfeld” aficionados.

Brendan Kirby, co-author of "Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook." Handout

Tremaine: When I approached Brendan, he asked me two questions: Number one, do I have to cook anything?

Kirby: [laughs]

Tremaine: My answer was no. And two, he started rattling off references.

Kirby: Unknowingly... I’ve been preparing for this project my whole life.

How did you limit yourself? There are so many food references.

Tremaine: The target was 60 recipes. We had a lot more ideas; some were a little too gross.

Kirby: No!

Tremaine: I was like, no one’s going to want to eat this.

Kirby: I will say as a comedian and a writer, the revulsion makes me so happy.

Chocolate Babka from "Seinfeld: The Official Cookbook." Handout

So what are your favorite recipes?

Tremaine: I was most scared of making babka. It [felt] complicated and intimidating. Turns out, it’s actually easy to make, and it’s delicious.

Brendan doesn’t cook.

Kirby: But if anyone wants to make me any of these recipes, you’re welcome to. That’s why I’m so impressed with Julie’s ability to do this — I love writing and I know the references, but I’m not opening my own Mendy’s or anything.

What are some recipes that didn’t make the cut?

Tremaine: We went back and forth on the Soup Nazi soups.

There’s the soup recipe Elaine reads out loud after she finds it in the armoire. Is that one in there?

Tremaine: Oh. What is that recipe? I don’t know.

Kirby: I’m looking it up now. [pause] Wild mushroom.

Tremaine: No, we don’t have that one. Alright, now we have to write a sequel.

You also have muffin-tops, which is interesting — I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a muffin-top recipe.

Tremaine: That’s basically just a life-hack. There are muffin pans, and there are muffin-top pans. So it’s just a muffin recipe.

Did you create all these recipes?

Tremaine: Yeah, we started with a list of names and foods. And from there, it was: “Okay. How do we turn these into foods?” It was research and recipe development. There were lots of iterations of soups. I went through a few variations of chicken broccoli soup until I got it — now I love it so much I make it twice a month.

I cooked most of this in Rhode Island. The first round of recipe-testing was for Thanksgiving last year. I made the butter-shave turkey. The turkey with Kramer’s head on it — that image has been seared into my brain since the first time I saw it.

So what makes this the “official” “Seinfeld” cookbook?

Tremaine: It’s officially licensed through the company that owns the IP to “Seinfeld.” It goes through the production company; they approve the list of recipes, the writing, the references.

What’s your favorite episode?

Kirby: That’s almost impossible to answer. I can’t. I won’t. [laughs] Every time I get asked, I have a different answer. I love going back to the early episodes, because even though they hadn’t hit their rhythm yet, the greatness and the funniness were there already.

Tremaine: The black-and-white cookie. My whole family is from New York; I spent a lot of time as a kid in bakeries and delis like that. When I saw that episode, I was like: that’s my favorite treat, I can’t believe this made Jerry sick.

It’s funny — there are scenes I laughed at in fifth grade, and rewatching the episodes over the years, you find all these other layers and lines.

Kirby: As I got older, it all started to click. Now as an adult, it’s like, “Oh, this episode is funny for these reasons as well.” And it’s been off the air since 1998. It’s a testament to the staying power and the cultural relevance.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

