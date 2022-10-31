Inside the Supreme Court during affirmative action arguments, time was a key factor

It wasn’t just about the unusually long oral arguments—nearly five hours—which had justices squirming in their high-backed leather chairs as they listened to attorneys in cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina. A pivotal question the court considered was how far the nation’s higher education system has come in achieving racial diversity, how much further it needs to go, and how long that might take.

Attending oral arguments in the grand but smaller-than-you’d-expect courtroom is like taking a trip to a bygone era. No laptops are allowed. No cellphones. No electronics of any kind, not even smart watches. But beyond those outdated rules, time was a key player Monday as the justices considered the future of affirmative action in college admissions.

WASHINGTON—Time, in many ways, was on the docket at the Supreme Court on Monday.

Advertisement

The makeup of the high court itself demonstrated progress. Three people of color—Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson—sat on a bench that for more than 175 years was occupied only by white men. But while Thomas, along with his conservative colleagues in the court’s majority, was skeptical about the continued use of race as a factor in college admissions, Sotomayor and Jackson were clear they believe there is still a need.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“If you’re Black, you’re more likely to be in an under-resourced school, you’re more likely to be taught by teachers who are not as qualified as others, you’re more likely to be viewed as having less academic potential,” Sotomayor told Patrick Strawbridge, an attorney for Students for Fair Admission, which challenged the universities’ policies.

When an admissions officer tries to consider that along with other factors, Sotomayor said, “You’re asking them to just shunt it aside?”

To Jackson, the notion that universities would not “value race” in admissions decisions while valuing a whole host of other factors presents more of a constitutional obstacle than including race among those factors.

Advertisement

“What I’m worried about is that that seems to me to have the potential of causing more of an equal protection problem than it’s actually solving,” she said.

Jackson was part of the reason the arguments lasted so long. Because of her previous service on Harvard’s Board of Overseers, she promised at her confirmation hearings this spring to recuse herself. The two cases had been consolidated, but the Supreme Court split them to allow Jackson to participate in the UNC portion.

And Jackson, as she has shown already in her initial term on the bench as the court’s first Black woman justice, was an eager participant. She listened intently and jumped in early and often during the arguments on the UNC case.

But despite the sniping by the justices in speeches since the conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision in June, decorum still reined in the courtroom.

The justices dutifully took their turns asking questions, careful not to interrupt each other and avoiding the high-decibel debate that often takes place these days across the street at the US Capitol. The small card visitors receive that identifies where the justices sit also notes at the bottom that “Silence is Requested,” a sharp contrast to the students who demonstrated in support of affirmative action out of earshot in front of the building.

That decorum, though, couldn’t mask the frustration of the liberal justices who clearly feared that the court’s 6-3 conservative majority is poised to overturn another longstanding precedent. Justice Elena Kagan hit on that when she summed up Strawbridge’s arguments as saying, “It just doesn’t matter if our institutions look like America.”

Advertisement

“I guess what I’m asking you is, doesn’t it?’ Kagan said, in a comment that could as easily have been directed at her conservative colleagues.





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.