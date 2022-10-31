It looks like President Biden is planning another trip to Nantucket for Thanksgiving

“Yes, I’ve recently been in contact with the Secret Service,” Nantucket Police Lt. Angus MacVicar said in an e-mail. He referred any other questions about the possible visit to White House officials.

It seems as though President Biden is once again planning a trip to Nantucket for Thanksgiving this year, honoring a tradition of gathering together with family on the island for the holiday.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment. But the communication between the department and administration could signal Biden’s return to the island next month. The Nantucket Current first reported on a likely visit.

The Bidens have spent Thanksgiving on Nantucket dating back to the 1970s. Last year, they stayed at the estate of David Rubenstein, co-founder and chairman of the private equity firm The Carlyle Group. It wasn’t clear Monday where they might be staying during their visit this year.

During last year’s trip, Biden was joined by First Lady Jill Biden and other members of his family, including Hunter Biden and his wife Melissa Cohen; daughter Ashley Biden; and several of their grandchildren. It marked his first visit as commander-in-chief. The Bidens didn’t celebrate the holiday in Nantucket in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the president has spent vacations and Thanksgiving holidays on the island for decades — all the way back to when he was a junior senator from Delaware — he doesn’t own a house there. Biden and his family have instead stayed at the homes of Democratic supporters like Rubenstein or Louis Susman, ambassador to the United Kingdom under former president Barack Obama.

Local public safety departments and agencies make a number of preparations for the high-profile visits. But residents told the Globe last year they were unfazed by his return, having grown accustomed to the family’s annual stop.

In the past, Biden has been spotted at holiday events like the Cold Turkey Plunge and the Turkey Trot road race. Last year, his family visited a number of local shops on Main Street and later attended an evening Mass. Other stops included dropping by Murray’s Toggery Shop and TownPool. They also had lunch at the Nantucket Tap Room.

The Bidens’ Thanksgiving menu last year included thyme-roasted turkey, cranberry relish, and apple pie. Only time will tell what they might be feasting on this year, and where.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.