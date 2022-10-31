Takeaways from first day of the Trump Organization trial in NYC

Over the next six weeks, jurors are expected to hear from several more witnesses, including Allen H. Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, who has pleaded guilty in the case and agreed to testify about the company under oath. The Trump Organization and a second family company, Trump Payroll Corp., are charged with criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state.

NEW YORK — The tax-fraud trial of Donald Trump’s family business began in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday with opening statements from lawyers and testimony from Jeffrey McConney, controller of the Trump Organization.

Here are some takeaways from the first day of the trial:

The prosecution argued that the Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. schemed to defraud tax authorities.

“Corporations aren’t people. They can’t act or think on their own,” Susan Hoffinger, the prosecutor leading the case, said during her opening statement Monday morning. But she added that companies act in the interest of their executives.

Hoffinger focused on Weisselberg, noting that the Trump Corp. paid for his rent, utilities, parking garage and Mercedes-Benz leases for his wife and him. The company failed to properly report those expenses, she said. Hoffinger said Weisselberg and McConney together “directed how the companies would hide their compensation.”

“It was a clever scheme. It just wasn’t legal,” Hoffinger said.

The defense argued that Weisselberg and other employees acted solely in their personal interest.

The defense pushed back on the idea that the Trump Corp. and the Trump Payroll Corp. were criminally responsible, and instead argued that Weisselberg and other employees were to blame — and that they acted in their own personal interest.

“What the prosecutors have not made clear to you is that the person at the Trump Corp. who is responsible for instructing that all of this income not be reported is none other than Mr. Weisselberg himself,” said Susan Necheles, a defense lawyer.

“It was all about Alan Weisselberg, but Alan Weisselberg doesn’t own the Trump Corp.,” she added.

Michael van der Veen, a defense lawyer for the Trump Payroll Corp., argued that the companies did not benefit from Weisselberg’s schemes and, instead, lost money. “Weisselberg did it for Weisselberg,” he said.

The first witness testified about the inner workings of Trump Payroll Corp.

The first witness to take the stand was McConney, the Trump Corp.’s controller. A prosecutor, Joshua Steinglass, sought permission from the judge to treat him as a hostile or adverse witness — someone who is testifying unwillingly — after McConney admitted on the stand that he had met recently with defense lawyers but not with prosecutors. “He is the textbook definition of adverse,” Steinglass said.

Justice Juan Merchan denied the request.

Had the judge agreed, Steinglass would have had more freedom to ask leading questions and challenge the witness’ credibility on certain points. Instead, the testimony quickly became complex and hard to follow as Steinglass tried to elicit information from McConney.

Steinglass questioned McConney about his responsibilities. McConney said those included overseeing the corporate 401(k) plan, providing information to prepare tax returns and dealing with people in the accounting department.

Steinglass then spent the afternoon asking McConney questions that plunged into the subtle differences between income reported on a W2 form and on an 1099; how Social Security and Medicare taxes affect that income; and how much the employer and employee each pay. The prosecution has argued that the Trump Corp. fraudulently accounted for Weisselberg’s pay on 1099s to claim additional tax breaks.