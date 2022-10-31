Anthony Amore for auditor

The two have very different conceptions of the auditor’s job . Amore, who worked for the Department of Homeland Security and several other federal agencies before coming to the Gardner in 2005, thinks the post should be home to an aggressive but objective investigator of state agencies. He argues that his current and former jobs have given him ample management experience of the sort needed to lead the 200-person office.

The only competitive statewide race in Massachusetts this year is for auditor, a contest that features state Senator Diana DiZoglio , Democrat of Methuen, a forceful Beacon Hill transparency advocate, against Republican Anthony Amore of Winchester, the director of security and chief investigator at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum .

He is determined to boost the office’s budget, elevate its visibility, update its processes, develop more specialization within its staff, and make it a force for reform by aggressively bringing its findings to the public. His focus, then, is on professionalizing the office and transforming it from a sleepy bureaucracy into a genuine force for change.

DiZoglio believes that in addition to providing auditorial oversight, the job should be a bully pulpit for promoting liberal political priorities. In a debate on CBS Boston, she talked of expanding its work to further “opportunities for working families.” Part of her argument is that inefficiently spent dollars could somehow otherwise be devoted to causes like health care, housing, climate change, and the like.

Amore, a best-selling author about art theft, is somewhat wonkish. DiZoglio has a fast-talking intensity about her. Both argue, somewhat fancifully, that their backgrounds make them uniquely qualified for the job, DiZoglio because she has worked on state budgets, Amore because he has been an investigator, manager, and troubleshooter in a variety of jobs.

On balance, the Globe editorial board believes Amore’s conception of the auditor’s post is more in keeping with the mission of the office and that his varied work experience makes him a better fit for the position.

Amore is proud to be the only statewide candidate Governor Charlie Baker has endorsed this year and portrays himself as a Baker-like moderate who will show a thoughtful independence as auditor that would benefit the state and its taxpayers. That said, his acknowledged vote for Donald Trump in 2020 isn’t in keeping with Baker-esque politics. However, Amore now considers that vote, which he says he based on economic considerations, a mistake. He notes, accurately, that he called for Trump’s impeachment after the Republican president fomented the violent storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. For that and other reasons, the Trump wing of the state GOP despises him and has tried to undermine his candidacy.

Both as a state representative and as a state senator, DiZoglio has shown herself willing to buck legislative leaders, sometimes in a high-profile way. That’s been refreshing, given the docility displayed by so many lawmakers, particularly on the House side. However, as a candidate for auditor, she hasn’t shown that same independent inclination when it comes to her party’s constituency groups. On the endorsement questionnaires she filled out in pursuit of union endorsements, the senator has supported seemingly every aspect of the various unions’ wish lists. No wonder, then, that a union-funded super PAC has spent heavily to boost her candidacy.

A politician can, at least theoretically, embrace a long laundry list of the priorities of unions representing public-sector workers and still conduct audits of state agencies with a certain doughty objectivity. But DiZoglio has also made promises that would aid the ax-to-grind agendas of several of the unions backing her. She has, for example, pledged to the Massachusetts Teachers Association union that she will audit the state Department of Education’s contracts with vendors who work on the MCAS tests. At the MTA’s prompting, she has also promised that “As auditor I will use all the powers at my disposal to ensure that the charter school industry in Massachusetts is held accountable to taxpayers.” Given that charter schools are already accountable to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, it’s easy to read that promise as anti-charter animus cloaked in the attire of oversight.

As a Republican on Democratically dominated Beacon Hill, Amore would be better positioned to provide truly independent oversight. Having a reasonable Republican in statewide office would also provide a Beacon Hill beachhead for the kind of popular moderate Republicanism that Bill Weld, Paul Cellucci, Jane Swift, and Baker himself have offered.

DiZoglio is an ambitious and talented politician with many estimable qualities, one with a captivating up-by-her-bootstraps personal history. Win or lose, this office is unlikely to be the last she runs for. But this year, in this race for this post, Amore is a better fit. The Globe recommends him as the best choice for auditor.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.