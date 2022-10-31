Closer economic ties with China puts Germany in the business of betrayal

International trade among two of the globe’s largest economies is a fact of life. The chancellor’s decision to throw his diplomatic weight behind closer business ties with China, however, demonstrates how little Scholz has learned from Europe’s ill-fated reliance on Russian oil and gas. Despite persistent and pointed warnings across the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations, German political elites prioritized cheap Russian gas and lucrative personal sinecures over strategic self-restraint and energy diversification.

In a rousing speech last week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany called for a renewed Marshall Plan to assist Ukraine’s reconstruction. Yet, in addition to rebuilding in the wake of one genocidal regime , the leader of Europe’s largest economy is seeking to deepen business ties with another . Later this week, Scholz will lead a business delegation to China.

History now shows that Putin’s energy embrace has doubled as a way to squeeze Europe while the Russian dictator lays siege to independent Ukraine. And, like its misguided collaboration with Russia, Germany’s engagement with China runs much deeper than a tone-deaf business delegation. Amid opposition from members of his own Cabinet and the European Union, the chancellor last week rallied a sufficient number of ministers to approve the sale of a stake in Germany’s largest port to a Chinese state-owned firm. An internal note from the German foreign ministry reportedly warned that the deal “disproportionately expands China’s strategic influence.”

But past mistakes do not need to define future trajectories. Despite offering platitudes about the risks of Russian energy dominance, in May 2021 the Biden administration waived sanctions on the Nord Stream II project that would have piped additional Russian natural gas to Germany. Hinting at a lesson learned, the Biden team’s recently released National Security Strategy explicitly warned that, “Beijing frequently uses its economic power to coerce countries.” Recent efforts to re-shore and safeguard the semiconductor industry, such as the CHIPS Act, suggest that the White House is increasingly taking its own warnings seriously.

The optics of Scholz’s trip are made worse by the communist regime’s recent lurch toward one-man rule. The days of Western hopes that global economic integration would guide China toward economic and political liberalization are long gone. Rather, Xi Jinping has secured a protocol-defying third term as general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. If there were doubts about Xi’s unchecked power, the manhandling of former leader Hu Jintao by goons on live television should dispel them. While the consolidation of Xi’s power has spurred a “spectacular selloff” among Chinese assets, Scholz appears undeterred to promote greater business ties.

This Janus-faced German diplomacy does little to ease the sense that NATO is more an exercise in American altruism than an advantageous alliance. Despite western Europe’s Russian energy folly, the United States has stood ready and willing to support the embattled continent through the authorization of tens of billions of dollars of assistance. While the people of Ukraine deserve support in their fight for freedom, a nontrivial portion of these funds are earmarked for neighboring and nearby countries in Europe. At the same time, about 100,000 American military personnel are stationed in Europe.

In contrast with an outpouring of American assistance to Europe, Germany’s own military spending is still set to remain below the collective NATO target of at least 2 percent of gross domestic product. For context, Germany has not met that target since the hammer and sickle flew over the Kremlin. A flurry of promises to break that thrifty track record earlier this year have already fallen by the wayside.

Although the German government ignores the coercive underbelly of Chinese economic diplomacy, law enforcement in the United States is battling to contain it. Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against 13 suspected Chinese spies. They stand accused of a range of crimes, from seeking to recruit American government officials to harassing former residents of China.

These now-public cases represent just the tip of the iceberg. Earlier this year, FBI director Christopher Wray revealed that “there is no country that presents a broader, more severe threat to our innovation, our ideas, and our economic security than China.” According to Wray, on average, the bureau opens an investigation into Chinese espionage once every 12 hours. But the United States is not the only target. The scale of Chinese espionage in Europe today has been described as being “on a par with the Russians.”

Despite this, the parallel risks of economic entanglement with Russia and China appear lost on the leader of Europe’s largest economy. While the United States juggles its support for European security with its competition with Beijing, a public endorsement of closer economic ties with China puts Berlin in the business of betrayal.

A cohesive and mutually beneficial relationship among NATO members is the first-best option for the United States and Europe. But Germany can’t have its military alliance and eat it too.

Oliver McPherson-Smith is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.