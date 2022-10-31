The credibility apocalypse

Thinking about the swarm of candidates all over the country who are currently running for office on the strength of Donald Trump’s Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election, I recently pulled out the game to see what it might reveal about American attitudes toward truth and lies in the public arena. (Truth: My family’s tattered game box is long gone. I ordered a copy on eBay.)

The board represented Washington, D.C. The players were “alert citizens seeking the truth on behalf of their uneasy communities,” to quote the game’s instruction booklet. The player who exposed the most political lies won.

The board was just as I remembered. It looked handmade, and maybe it almost was (it seems to have been the only game ever produced by the Amherst Game Co., and it was printed in Waltham). Spaces were labeled with things like “Anonymous Leak. Go to next Lie Card,” “Followed False Lead. Yield card to left,” and “Vanity of lead man needs pricking. Return him 10 squares.” The game was laid out in three concentric rings; you literally went around in circles, earning trophies for uncovering lies that ranged from “Gratuitous Absurdity” (one trophy), to “Fear-Creating Humbug” (two trophies), to “Flag-Wrapped Falsehood” (three trophies).

The game today seems poignantly naive and quaint. During the late ’60s, the idea that someone in the government would lie was clearly still shocking. The game’s title had its origin in a phrase that was used a lot during the Vietnam War; there was such a gap between what elected officials were saying about the war (it was going well) and what reporters on the ground in Vietnam were seeing (it was a devastating mess) that the government’s pronouncements were no longer credible.

Watergate hadn’t happened yet, but the game reflects the underlying ethos of that Vietnam/Watergate era: No one can argue with facts, and so stripping away lies to reveal the truth is an end in itself, and will keep a democracy functioning properly.

Getting to the truth, “Credibility Gap” implied, was difficult, but essential. And possible. The game still rested on the assumption that there was an American public which, even across political divides and disagreements, could accept a common set of facts.

The election deniers running for office in 2022 are colluding in and perpetuating a lie. The lie has been exposed. At least 60 lawsuits found no merit in claims of fraud during the 2020 election. The Jan. 6 committee demonstrated that Trump and his advisers knew that he had lost. And yet these candidates for state and federal offices are willing to add their voices to this collective fiction which has been conclusively shown to be a fiction. What we have now isn’t a credibility gap, it’s a credibility apocalypse. The facts are not accepted as facts. The truth is out there, and a lot of people — not only the majority of Republican candidates currently running for office, but many voters and a huge chunk of the right-wing media — don’t care.

“Credibility Gap” may have been simplistic in its satire of bureaucratic doublespeak and obfuscation, but it put its cardboard finger on a very real set of anxieties that were beginning to trouble Americans during the late 1960s. Some of the squares say things like “Pinched by paranoia,” “Alienated,” “Nightmares,” “Fearful of brainwashing,” “Feel everybody’s crazy,” and “Overwhelmed by apathy.” These are emotions felt by citizens as they try to make sense of the political spectacle. Inside the game box lid are silhouettes of Washington and Lincoln, with tears running down their faces.

