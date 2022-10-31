Misinterpreting Iran’s smoldering hijab protests

Mahsa Amini is the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death in mid-September sparked intensifying protests in Iran. Amini died after the morality police in Tehran detained her for allegedly violating the country’s compulsory hijab law that requires covered hair for women. Iranian security forces have summarily cracked down with unchecked force on the nationwide civil unrest that ensued after Amini’s death. According to Iran Human Rights, a nonprofit based in Norway, roughly 250 Iranians have been killed in the protests. Young women have figured prominently in these demonstrations and the hijab has become a powerful symbol: Women burn their hijabs , while high school girls remove and wave theirs in defiance.

First-year Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson set off intense backlash when she offered a resolution calling for “Mahsa Amini’s birthday, September 23rd, as the day of women’s right to self expression,” or “Boston’s Hijab Day,” according to the document filed Oct. 19.

What happens when a progressive local politician attempts to honor the struggle for women’s rights unfolding in another part of the world, seemingly without first engaging the people at the center and with the most knowledge of that struggle?

Get Weekend Reads from Ideas A weekly newsletter from the Boston Globe Ideas section, forged at the intersection of 'what if' and 'why not.' Enter Email Sign Up

Enter Fernandes Anderson and her initial resolution, which she has updated. Born in Cape Verde, Fernandes Anderson made history as the first African immigrant, first Muslim, and first formerly undocumented person to serve on the Boston City Council. Nearly two weeks ago, Fernandes Anderson brought up Amini’s death and talked about the rise of Islamophobia around women — like herself — who wear hijabs or scarves around their head. “The choice to wear a head covering in the United States is unrestricted legally, though entrenched Islamophobia can still make this choice a precarious one,” her resolution noted. “I, an African woman, I take my scarf and I put it in a bun,” Fernandes Anderson said when she first filed the resolution. “You see, whether I wear it or I don’t, it’s my choice.”

Advertisement

But many local Iranian Americans and Iranians living abroad were appalled by Fernandes Anderson’s “Boston’s Hijab Day” proposal and how she connected it to Amini’s death. A Reddit user said it would be akin to “naming George Floyd’s birthday as the ‘police appreciation day.’ ” On Twitter, others were just as critical: “Hijab is not an expression of free choice. So respectfully, consider your own birthday as Boston Hijab day.” Another post read: “Thousands of Iranian women have been burning their hijabs, cutting their hair and protesting against compulsory veiling. Which part of this resolution has anything to do with Mahsa Amini?” A Change.org petition against Fernandes Anderson’s resolution was soon launched.

Advertisement

“You are freely and voluntarily wearing your headscarf in America,” Negah Rahmati, an Iranian immigrant who works in Cambridge as a scientist, said in an interview referring to Fernandes Anderson. As a young girl in Iran, Rahmati lived under forced hijab rule, she said. “You have a microphone, you’re a member of the Boston City Council. Compared to many Iranians, to the majority of Iranian women and Afghan women, you have a position that none of us have had. And to make Mahsa and Iranian women movements about yourself … it’s outrageous.”

Advertisement

Ultimately Fernandes Anderson changed course and, at Wednesday’s City Council hearing, said that after listening to the community and people around the world she amended her proposal to mark Amini’s birthday instead as a “Day of Woman, Life and Freedom.” Fernandes Anderson said she originally wanted “to bring home the point that no government has the right to force women to wear a headscarf” and that she intended to use the word “hijab” for educational purposes. The councilor did not respond to questions sent via email about the backlash, but in a social media post last week she said her intentions had been misunderstood.

The truth is that the hijab and its variations have been a source of tension among women. World Hijab Day was created about a decade ago as a way to foster religious tolerance, and some non-Muslim women wear a headscarf on the holiday as a show of solidarity and to join the fight against Islamophobia. And there are Muslim women who welcome those efforts. But others believe that donning a hijab as a choice only perpetuates oppression.

What matters is choice: Women should be free to wear a hijab — or not. Iran’s civil uprising, now entering its seventh week, is about more than hijabs — Iranians are once again challenging their authoritarian clerical rulers, and the sustained demonstrations all over the country have left experts wondering if another Iranian revolution is underway. But symbols, of course, are what you make of them. And wearing a hijab in Boston vs. wearing it in Iran has an entirely different meaning. That Fernandes Anderson seemingly missed that distinction is an object lesson in conflating one cause for another.

Advertisement

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.