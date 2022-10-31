Paul Heroux for Bristol County sheriff

What a refreshingly positive concept of criminal justice for a county jail system sorely in need of it. For his embrace of it, the Boston Globe endorses Heroux, a former state representative who is currently serving his third term as mayor of Attleboro. Although he has never run a prison, Heroux has worked as a special assistant to the commissioner of the Philadelphia prison system and as a director of research at the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Paul Heroux, the Democrat who is running for the job of Bristol County sheriff, wants to run a professional, modern jail system that focuses on reducing reoffending through rehabilitation programs. He also pledges to measure the results of those programs and be guided by the data.

His opponent is incumbent Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson, whose tough-guy approach to the job has remained unchanged over the 25 years he has held it. When it comes to those incarcerated in the House of Correction and jail that he oversees, Hodgson — a Republican and avid supporter of Donald Trump — believes in making time served as miserable as possible on the theory that it will keep those who experience it determined not to come back. Hodgson didn’t respond to an invitation to meet with the Globe editorial board. But, according to The New Bedford Light, Hodgson has said he does not have the research staff to track recidivism, so there’s no way to show whether that philosophy delivers results.

What Hodgson does have is a documented record of antagonism toward those under his control, which manifests itself in an extremely outmoded way of thinking about incarceration. During his tenure, he took away the inmates’ gym; offered to send inmates to help build Trump’s border wall; and tried to reinstitute chain gangs. It’s one thing to believe, as Hodgson does, that a jail shouldn’t be a country club. It’s another thing to preside over a facility that endangers lives entrusted to him. According to a 2018 report by the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, more than 25 percent of all suicides in the state’s 13 county jails occurred in Bristol County, even though Bristol County inmates make up only 13 percent of the total county jail population. Earlier this month, a suicidal man who murdered his mother ended up at the Ash Street Jail that Hodgson oversees; the man reportedly killed himself less than 48 hours later. If confirmed as a suicide by the state medical examiner, it will be the 22d in Bristol County custody since 2006, according to The New Bedford Light.

In another example of Hodgson’s disregard for the well-being of those under his custody, the federal government last year ended its contract with Bristol County after findings that Hodgson’s office mistreated federal immigration detainees. In another matter relating to inmate treatment, the Supreme Judicial Court recently ruled that Hodgson had the legal authority to raise revenue by charging inmates for making phone calls — but that doesn’t mean it’s good policy.

Heroux, meanwhile, has his own quirks. What has been described as an “unorthodox resume” includes vacationing in North Korea and appearances as a “Middle East expert” on Russian state-funded television. (He told the Globe back in 2018 he was not paid for those appearances.) He made national news when he took his terminally ill dog on a cross-country trip. More seriously, the state’s Department of Labor Relations just released a decision that said Heroux violated state law when he called the president of the local firefighters union a liar and made “coercive” comments to the spouse of another city employee.

But he has the right take on what it means to be sheriff. As he told the Globe editorial board, “My job is not to judge. My job is to provide care, custody, control and rehabilitation.” That perspective would be a welcome one in Bristol County.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.