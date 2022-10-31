The very notion of diplomacy with Russia — is that such a bad thing?

Pressley is right. You don’t negotiate with your friends. You negotiate with your adversaries.

Opinion columnist Joan Vennochi attacks US Representative Ayanna Pressley for calling for diplomacy to settle the Russia-Ukraine war ( “Why did Ayanna Pressley sign the letter to Biden calling for direct talks with Russia?,” Oct. 28).

You negotiate with your adversaries, not your friends

We need to talk to Russia. This war is a global crisis. It is not just an issue for Ukraine.

This war could lead to the use of nuclear weapons. Nuclear diplomacy with Russia ended when the war started.

This war is already causing serious food shortages and supply problems in the Middle East and Africa. It is destroying our last chances of restraining climate change. Europe is reopening coal plants and postponing its climate goals.

Corporations are jacking up prices and reaping profits as the painful byproduct of our sanctions on Russia.

People in the European Union and the United States are looking at an extreme winter without enough heat or food. Some may die.

Pope Francis and UN Secretary-General António Guterres have called for diplomacy to end the conflict. Pressley was right to join a letter calling for diplomacy. US Representative Jake Auchincloss was wrong to criticize her, and so is Vennochi.

Cole Harrison

Executive director

Massachusetts Peace Action

Cambridge





Ukraine needs our full support, not an undermining of its struggle

I agree with Joan Vennochi that releasing the letter signed by US Representative Ayanna Pressley and other progressive Democrats urging direct US-Russia negotiations regarding Ukraine was ill-timed. But timing is not the biggest problem with this letter (it was subsequently withdrawn by the Congressional Progressive Caucus, with the explanation that it had been drafted in the summer but not vetted before its release). It’s wrong in concept.

The United States must assist in negotiations only if and when asked to do so by Ukraine. Russia should not be permitted to use talk of negotiation or cease-fire to essentially freeze illegal territorial gains as it plays for time to regroup. With military assistance from the United States and allies, Ukraine has managed against all odds, with incredible courage and perseverance, not only to survive but also to gain momentum on the battlefield.

Ukraine needs full support to press further against the expansionist police state that Russia has become and that threatens more than Ukraine. Premature negotiations, especially if conducted directly between the United States and Russia, would undermine Ukraine’s existential struggle.

There are worse things than fighting for freedom. Bucha, Mariupol, forced deportations, routine targeting of civilians, and attempted genocide should remind us of what those things are.

Elizabeth L. Merrick

Somerville





Have we already forgotten the Cuban Missile Crisis anniversary we just marked?

The question “Why did Ayanna Pressley sign the letter to Biden calling for direct talks with Russia?” has one answer that should be obvious. It’s currently the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis. This month President Biden said we’re closer to nuclear Armageddon now than at any time since that October crisis in 1962. That’s why we should be talking with Russia.

President John F. Kennedy faced a lot of criticism 60 years ago for negotiating with the Soviet Union to end the crisis peacefully, just a few weeks before the midterm elections, by the way. Thank God he had the courage to negotiate anyway. We might not be here if he didn’t.

Brian Garvey

Brighton





We ought to at least try to broker an end to the death and destruction

The reality in Ukraine is that people are being killed, the land is being destroyed, and the threat of nuclear weapons grows. I was appalled by Joan Vennochi’s column, which criticizes US Representative Ayanna Pressley. I am appalled that US Representative Jake Auchincloss suggests that diplomacy is “bad foreign policy” and characterizes the Congressional Progressive Caucus’s letter “an olive branch to a war criminal.” Diplomacy and at least an attempt to negotiate an end to the fighting, death, and destruction is more than that. We need to be clear about what is at stake for the region and the world.

Advertisement

Susan Mirsky

Newton

The writer is a member of the group Newton Dialogues on Peace and War.





Tone-deaf Progressive Caucus ought to know: Tyrants see diplomacy as weakness

The content of the letter signed by US Representative Ayanna Pressley was troubling at the time it was written and tone deaf at the time of release. It was clear in July that President Vladimir Putin of Russia was the aggressor and using criminal force to make a land grab. What diplomacy was President Biden not using, and what did Ukraine have to offer except submission?

The underlying premise of the letter from the Progressive Caucus brings to mind Neville Chamberlain’s mistakes. Tyranny doesn’t respect diplomacy. It sees it as weakness.

Our president deserves better from his party as he expertly threads the needle here. He deserves resounding support.

Tama Zorn

Brookline