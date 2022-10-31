The violence next time

For all intents and purposes, what happened at the Pelosi home was an attempted assassination, the most serious act of political violence since the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol. That there was never a robust and bipartisan repudiation of Trump’s Big Lie or the armed white supremacist mob that chanted “Hang Mike Pence,” hunted for legislators, and pummeled police officers to stop congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election results all but ensured more violence would ensue.

Allegedly armed with a hammer, zip ties , and an online footprint of racism, election denialism, and various right-wing conspiracies, the intruder broke into the San Francisco home looking for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She was out of town, but her 82-year-old husband suffered a fractured skull.

Paul Pelosi is expected to fully recover from an assault last week by a reported far-right extremist. Unless the GOP tones down its rhetoric, the same can’t necessarily be said about this nation.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

At the Pelosi home, the alleged intruded asked Paul Pelosi “Where is Nancy?” — the same question bellowed by insurrectionists on Jan. 6.

Advertisement

According to the US Capitol Police, there were more than 9,600 threats against members of Congress last year. That’s a more than 50 percent increase since 2017. Certainly, those threats have crossed party lines. But with Trump as its leader, the Republican Party has stirred rage against anyone perceived to be an enemy or an obstacle to its authoritarian plans.

That includes Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, the only two Republicans on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection. For Republicans, it’s no longer just party over country. It’s Trumpism or else.

GOP reactions to the attack on Paul Pelosi have ranged from tepid to general denunciations of violence. Nonexistent is any acknowledgement of how Republicans have stoked violence against Democrats for years, especially Nancy Pelosi. Last year House minority leader Kevin McCarthy joked about hitting her with the speaker’s gavel. Before she was elected to Congress, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Pelosi is “guilty of treason” and called it “a crime punishable by death.”

Advertisement

Republicans were much more vocal when President Biden referred to Trump supporters as “semi-fascist” in a speech about ongoing threats to democracy. McCarthy said Biden had “chosen to divide, demean and disparage his fellow Americans — simply because they disagree with his policies.”

Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire called Biden’s comments “horribly inappropriate” and said the president “should apologize.” Yet in the aftermath of the shocking assault on Paul Pelosi, Sununu claimed the current rise in political violence isn’t a by-product of the inciting remarks favored by some in his party but was sparked by nationwide protests after the police murder of George Floyd in 2020.

In recent days, Republican PACs have continued to run ads demonizing their opponents by linking them to Pelosi. Representative Tom Emmer of Minnesota did not delete from Twitter a video that showed him shooting an assault rifle and featured the hashtag “Let’s fire Pelosi.”

During a Sunday appearance on MSNBC, Representative Steve Cohen of Tennessee said, “Nancy Pelosi has had innumerable threats against her life, innumerable disparaging remarks by Republicans and this has contributed to an atmosphere that will result in more violence. I’ve been saying this for quite a while — I expect another congressperson to be shot, probably killed. I expect there will be multiple killings.”

Advertisement

Yet there’s been no cessation of hostilities by Republicans because it’s what they believe will appeal to their base. Since the insurrection, federal agencies have issued warnings of potential violence from white far-right extremists. Those alerts have surged with the highly consequential midterm elections just days away.

With the attack on Paul Pelosi, this nation plunges deeper into an era where political mayhem may become the norm. Words have consequences and this should be a wake-up call. But until Republicans tamp down their dangerous rhetoric with as much vigor as they use to spread it, the question isn’t if, but when, where, and whom the violence will strike next time.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.