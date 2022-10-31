I visited a Sikh temple in Wisconsin, still scarred by an attack born of hate

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — On a September Sunday, I walked into the Sikh temple at 10:31 a.m., eerily and unintentionally close to the time the gunman arrived in 2012.

He had stalked the temple in what I imagine was a rage — white skin and cold hands holding a 9mm handgun, killing six congregants and injuring four others. One man died from his wounds eight years later. People hid inside the bathrooms and closets I now sauntered past. They barricaded themselves in the prayer hall. Witnesses say the shooter first moved toward the kitchen, where metal trays of food sit open and free to all.