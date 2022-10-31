Join the discussion: The funeral home apprentice who brings history to life at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant

DESMET, S.D. — It was not exactly perfect timing, when leaders of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant asked Nicole Berg to take on the job of co-director this past summer. But she was, in many ways, the perfect choice.

The 22-year-old grew up performing in the pageant, an annual outdoor theater event that draws an audience from around the world to this small town where Ingalls Wilder once lived. Each summer, local actors perform scenes from her books on the same windswept prairie the author once roamed.