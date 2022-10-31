fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: The funeral home apprentice who brings history to life at the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant

By Jenna Russell Globe Staff,Updated October 31, 2022, 58 minutes ago
From left: Grace Steinbart, 5, and her sister Elisabeth, 7, helped to drive the mule team as they rode in a covered wagon across the prairie at the Ingalls Homestead.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

DESMET, S.D. — It was not exactly perfect timing, when leaders of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Pageant asked Nicole Berg to take on the job of co-director this past summer. But she was, in many ways, the perfect choice.

The 22-year-old grew up performing in the pageant, an annual outdoor theater event that draws an audience from around the world to this small town where Ingalls Wilder once lived. Each summer, local actors perform scenes from her books on the same windswept prairie the author once roamed.

Read the full story.

Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jrussglobe.