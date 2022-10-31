Join the discussion: In a guitar solo, Rhode Island’s Steve Malec leaves the earth behind

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The most vivid memory I have of a musician leaving earth is watching Prince at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tribute to George Harrison. For nearly three minutes, he was in his own galaxy. When his solo was done, he tossed his guitar over his head — it’s probably still floating somewhere only the James Webb telescope can find.

Steve Malec is not Prince, as he’d be the first to tell you. But for five minutes on a Saturday night at The Ohio Club, a squeeze-your-way-to-your seat establishment in downtown Hot Springs, he levitated.