Join the discussion: How a Walmart heiress built Bentonville into a world-class art town

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated October 31, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Annora Rose Showers, 3, admired Yayoi Kusama’s Narcissus Garden at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Ark.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — We’d put this pin on the map because of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Moshe Safdie-designed museum created a decade ago by Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

And it doesn’t disappoint: The striking 210,000-square-foot complex, built into a ravine in the foothills of the Ozarks, is a thing of beauty, brimming with the finest American art money can buy — and a Walmart heiress can buy a lot.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.