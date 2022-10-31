Join the discussion: How a Walmart heiress built Bentonville into a world-class art town

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — We’d put this pin on the map because of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Moshe Safdie-designed museum created a decade ago by Alice Walton, daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.

And it doesn’t disappoint: The striking 210,000-square-foot complex, built into a ravine in the foothills of the Ozarks, is a thing of beauty, brimming with the finest American art money can buy — and a Walmart heiress can buy a lot.