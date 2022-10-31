Join the discussion: Postcard from Cadillac Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas — It’s windy enough that you need to be careful about where you point the spray paint, and cold enough to keep some of the usual crowds at bay.

In a field just west of Amarillo are 10 vintage Cadillacs, covered in Technicolor graffiti and half buried in the sand with their rear bumpers in the air at, apparently, the same angle as the Great Pyramids. Why were those cars brought to the outskirts of the city nearly a half-century ago? Because a late local millionaire decided it would be so.