Join the discussion: Tailgating with the families of University of Wisconsin football players — and Drew Bledsoe

MADISON, Wisc. — On fall football Saturdays, nearly every corner of University of Wisconsin territory roars. Speakers blare music at frat houses, Badgers fans pack sports bars, and alumni grill brats and backslap at tailgates. But just a few minutes’ walk from the stadium is a sliver of concrete where the ties go even deeper than school pride: “the family lot.”

Wedged between Dayton and Spring streets, this unremarkable stretch of pavement is bequeathed from each “team mom” to the next, like a hope chest. On an afternoon in early September, hours before kickoff, it’s already overflowing with a red-clad sea of players’ relatives and family friends. They wear custom sneakers, badger earrings, and traditional “game bibs,” red-and-white striped overalls.