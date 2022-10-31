Bears agree to trade All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to Ravens

The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.

Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North.

The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday,.

It’s the Bears’ second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week. They dealt three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Smith has 83 tackles and 2 ½ sacks this season. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 16 ½ sacks in his career.

With his rookie contract set to expire, Smith was hoping to strike a new deal. He participated in voluntary and mandatory offseason workouts, but with negotiations at a standstill with the Bears, things took a heated turn once training camp started.

Smith, who does not have an agent, opted to “hold in” — attending meetings and practices without participating in drills. Tensions boiled over when he went public with a trade request and accused general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith.

Smith eventually ended his hold-in and practiced for the first time on Aug. 20.

Now he joins the Ravens, who have led by double digits in every game this season and would have an even better record if not for some pretty bad fourth-quarter collapses.

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston already has six sacks on the season. Linebacker Odafe Oweh and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are also pass-rushing threats — and the Ravens added linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul in late September.

Washington star Chase Young to resume practice 11 months after ACL tear

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago.

Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.

“He’ll work on the side, and then we’ll see how he is after the day and then going into the next day, and that’ll dictate what our next step is in terms of where he goes from there,” Rivera said. “He’s going to have to get back into condition. Believe me: Playing football is completely different from rehabbing, obviously, and the more reps he can get on the practice field prior to stepping onto the game field would be very beneficial to him.”

Washington has three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing.

Young, the 2020 No. 2 pick out of Ohio State who earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors by leading first-year players with 7 ½ sacks that season, tore the ACL on Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay. He underwent surgery that involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.

Because of that and his long-term value to the franchise, Young, doctors and the team have taken a slow, methodical approach to his recovery process.

Even if it’s a stretch to think Young could return Sunday against the 6-1 Minnesota Vikings, it’s not out of the realm of possibility he plays Monday, Nov. 14 at the unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles. The next option after that would be Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Houston Texans.

Bills set to activate CB White 11 months after knee injury

The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday.

White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to practice three weeks ago. Under NFL rules, the Bills have until Wednesday to add White to the roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

White has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019. He was hurt during a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Nov. 25.

His return will add a veteran presence to a young defensive secondary for the AFC-leading Bills (6-1), who have matched their best start through seven games of a season since 1993.

Third-year cornerback Dane Jackson, who finished last season replacing White, has started at one spot. Rookies Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford have split time at the other starting position, which was open after Buffalo lost Levi Wallace in free agency in March.

Bucs place linebacker Barrett on IR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39 ½ over the past four seasons.

The Bucs also announced Monday that receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith were added to the practice squad.

Both players have spent time with the Bucs before, with Johnson catching 48 passes for 529 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons in 2020 and 2021. Smith spent five seasons in Tampa Bay from 2016-20 before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent in 2021.