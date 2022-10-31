Bill Belichick on dealing with booing Jets fans, the NFL trade deadline, and Halloween

“Depends on the occasion,” he said. “That occasion fit it. I don’t think I’ll be dressing up tonight. We’ve got a lot of work to do here.

Asked about the 2009 Patriots Halloween party hosted by Randy Moss — and the famous pirate outfit — during his weekly interview with WEEI’s “ The Greg Hill Show ,” Belichick had a characteristic response.

A day after the Patriots’ win over the Jets , Bill Belichick wasn’t losing his focus on New England’s next matchup. In other words, no Halloween costume this year.

“But when Randy throws a Halloween party on the bye week, that’s a different story.”

Here are a few other topics that were covered during the interview:

Jets fans weren’t shy

Belichick was asked about Mac Jones getting booed at home by Patriots fans during the Week 7 loss to the Bears. He sidestepped it, instead discussing the reception he received in New Jersey Sunday.

“I was focused on the game,” said Belichick. “Jets booed all of us. They booed me about six times, walking out on the field, walking in after pregame, walking back at the start of the game, walking in at halftime.

“There were some Patriot fans there. We had a good crowd, but [Jets fans] booed me in the parking lot. I got booed all day. That’s what it’s like on the road. I guess that’s a good thing. If they were cheering for you on the road, they’re probably happy to see you. Don’t think you want that. It’s the NFL. I don’t worry about it.”

Asked later about Jones’s interceptions and decision making, Belichick pointed to another factor in the play.

“Well, the interception yesterday, he got hit as he was throwing the ball,” he said.

But what about Jones’s other interception, the one returned for a touchdown that was negated by a roughing-the-passer call on Jets defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers?

“A lot of that’s just team execution, a combination of the play, the coverage, the route, the adjustment, and so forth,” Belichick said. “It’s a combination of things, certainly not all on one player.

“Collectively we just have to do a better job of overall team execution. So that includes everybody on offense — coaches, players, offensive line, receivers, quarterback’s decision making, you name it.”

The NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday. Are the Patriots buying or selling?

“I’m sure there are conversations that are taking place, have taken place,” Belichick said. “At this time of year, I can’t speak for the other 31 coaches, but I don’t think there are too many of us that are actively involved in trade conversations.

“Most of that’s done on the personnel end. Then if there’s something that’s maybe applicable, then the conversation would come our way, but I’ve been focused on the Bears and then certainly with the Monday night game, the short week going into the Jets, all of my attention and concentration has been on trying to prepare for the Jets.”

According to Belichick, he delegates much of the early legwork to other members of the organization.

“People in our personnel department, headed by Matt Groh, whatever conversations there are to be had with other teams, then those conversations are had on that level,” he said. “If something comes up, then he would bring it to me and we would talk about it and discuss it with our personnel department, with ownership, and whatever else was relevant. That’s really how I would say generally a process works at this time of year.”

Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater’s place in Patriots history

Sunday’s win also showed how important two longtime veterans remain to the Patriots’ success.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater was given the game ball (he now ranks second all-time in team history for games played), while safety Devin McCourty recorded two interceptions, putting himself at the top of the list among active players.

Asked about their continued value, Belichick praised both.

“Those two guys are fantastic leaders. They’re right up there at the top of the best I’ve ever had,” he said. “On and off the field they’re unselfish, put the team first, do the right thing, work harder than anybody else, do whatever you ask them to do. You just can’t ask any more than that. They’re tough and dependable.

Belichick also noted how both players have consistently played at a high level for years.

“It’s really a privilege for me to coach guys like that,” he said.