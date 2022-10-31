EMass boys’ soccer: With a six-goal week, Marshfield’s Cody Holbert headlines Players of the Week

Yianni Andrikopoulos, St. John’s Prep — The senior keeper from Reading recorded shutouts Nos. 11 and 12 of the season, the latter coming in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Central Catholic that clinched an undefeated regular season for the Eagles.
Joao Faria, Rockland — The dynamic junior striker broke the program’s single-season goal record (31) after scoring seven times in two games to close the regular season, highlighted by a six-goal performance in Monday’s 8-3 win over Mashpee.
Cody Holbert, Marshfield — The Patriot League’s leading scorer (28 goals) had six more this week, including a pair of tallies in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Duxbury that secured the Keenan Division title for the Rams.
Jake McCabe, Canton — An eight-point week (six goals, two assists) across three games saw the decorated senior forward move into second place on Canton’s all-time scoring list.
Nate Morris, Archbishop Williams — Saturday’s 5-0 win over Innovation Academy was a banner day for the four-year starting keeper as he scored his first ever varsity goal and recorded career shutout No. 30.
Fernando Vargas, Latin Academy — Vargas’s first-half goal — which came off a cross from Barra Ryan — proved to be the winner as the Dragons won their first Boston City League title since 1995 with a 1-0 win over East Boston on Saturday.