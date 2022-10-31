Game 3 postponement means changes to Phillies’ World Series pitching plans

The new schedule has Games 3, 4, and 5 at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. If necessary, Friday would be a travel day with Game 6 in Houston on Saturday and Game 7 on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA — Game 3 of the World Series was rained out on Monday night, leading the Phillies to make major changes to their pitching plans.

The Phillies shifted their rotation with the new schedule. Lefthander Ranger Suárez will now start Game 3 with Game 1 starter Aaron Nola coming back for Game 4.

Noah Syndergaard, who was the scheduled starter for Game 3, will be available out of the bullpen the next two games. He’s a candidate for Game 5 along with Kyle Gibson.

For now, Philadelphia will hold back Game 1 starter Zack Wheeler for a potential sixth game.

“He’s fine,” manager Rob Thomson said. “It’s late in the season, velocity has dropped a little bit; he’s fatigued. I just feel like he needs more time.”

Suárez would start Game 7 for the Phillies if the Series were to go that far.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said Lance McCullers Jr. would remain his starter for Game 3. Cristian Javier “right now” is the starter for Game 4 as opposed to bringing back Game 1 starter Justin Verlander.

“The equation was Javier’s been really good, number one,” Baker said. “And number two, we feel that that extra day off wouldn’t hurt Justin. It would probably be to his benefit.”

Verlander, 39, allowed six runs on five hits over five innings in Game 1. He is 0-6 with a 6.07 earned run average in eight career World Series starts.

Major League Baseball had little choice but to postpone the game. Rain started shortly after 6 p.m. and the forecast was for steady rain all night.

Nov. 4 (in 2001 and 2009) is the latest a World Series game has been played. This Series could surpass that. Monday’s postponement means this will be the first Series with more games played in November than October.

In 2001, the Series was pushed back because of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The schedule this year was changed because of the lockout imposed by the owners that delayed Opening Day until April 7.

Rainy weather for Game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia is now a tradition. Game 3s were delayed by rain in 2003, 2008, and 2009.

