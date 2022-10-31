High school football playoffs: Find out which schools earned top seeds

Defending Division 2 state champion Catholic Memorial (7-0) is the fourth seed in the bracket. Milford (7-1) and King Philip (6-1) secured the top two spots, respectively. Peabody (8-0) checks in with the third seed and Reading (8-0) is the sixth seed.

Once again, Franklin (5-2) has secured the top seed in Division 1, with defending champion Springfield Central (7-1) lurking in the No. 4 spot. Andover (8-0) is the second seed, Central Catholic (6-2) is the third seed, and St. John’s Prep (6-2) gets a tough draws at the No. 7 seed.

Promptly at 10 Monday morning, the MIAA released the seedings and pairings for all eight divisions in the statewide football tournament, Year 2.

Advertisement

Milton (7-0) sits atop the seedings in Division 3 with Super Bowl finalist North Attleborough (5-2) seeded second. Defending state champion Marblehead (6-1) is seeded eighth, setting up a second-round bout at Milton if the Magicians can get past No. 9 Whitman-Hanson.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

There won’t be a rematch in the Division 4 Super Bowl with defending champion Scituate (3-4) seeded No. 5 on the same side with top-seeded Duxbury (7-0). Fourth-seeded Holliston (7-1) and eighth-seeded Middleborough (6-2) are capable of upsetting either team in potential second-round matchups.

Two-time defending Division 5 state champion Swampscott (3-5) sneaks into the playoffs as the No. 16 seed and will be on the road at No. 1 Hudson (8-0) in the first round. Returning finalist North Reading (7-1) grabs the No. 2 seed and Bishop Fenwick (7-1) is looking to make another run after losing to Swampscott in the state semifinals last season.

Division 6 is wide open with Stoneham (7-1), Rockland (5-2), and St. Mary’s (7-1) grabbing the top three seeds in order. The defending D6 champions, Rockland could draw South Shore League rival and seventh-seeded Abington (3-5) in the second round. St. Mary’s opens with an immediate rematch against No. 14 Archbishop Williams after beating Archies in the season finale.

Advertisement

West Boylston (7-1) is the top seed in Division 7 with TechBoston (6-1) coming to town for a first-round matchup. Despite posting a relatively poor rating due to strength of schedule, Drury (6-0) did not miss the playoffs, but will be on the road at No. 2 Cohasset (6-1), the defending state champion. Fourth-seeded Amesbury (6-1) hosts No. 13 Latin Academy (6-2) in an intriguing early matchup.

After Lowell Catholic (7-1) stumbled in a season-ending loss to Greater Lawrence, Hull (8-0) snags the top seed in Division 8, with Lowell Catholic dropping to the second seed. The Harbormen lost in the D8 Super Bowl last year to Randolph, which did not qualify. Sixth-seeded Brighton (6-1) and eighth-seeded Cathedral (5-2) will look to make a run this year.