Manfred: Runner on second in extra innings could be kept in play

Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games this year and are 262-263 in extras since the runner on second rule started in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Home teams were 312-294 in extra-inning games from 2017-19, Elias said.

“Both fans and players like it. The clubs like it. Seems like it has legs to me,” commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday night after announcing Game 3 of the World Series between Houston and Philadelphia had been postponed by rain. “I have a few people who e-mail me that don’t like it.”

Starting extra innings with a runner on second base, the rule adopted by Major League Baseball as a way to shorten games during the pandemic, might be sticking around.

“It makes you play a different game at home than you do on the road,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “At home you can bunt, you can play for that one run. On the road, one run doesn’t mean that much. It can mean something, but basically they have an opportunity to tie it up, so you can go back and forth, back and forth. So you probably play for not the big inning but probably a crooked number on the road, where at home you get the last at-bat and that could be the game.”

Baseball has not used the rule during the postseason. Cleveland beat Tampa Bay, 1-0, in 15 innings in the clinching Game 2 of their best-of-three American League wild-card series this year, and Houston defeated Seattle, 1-0, in 18 innings to sweep their best-of-five AL Division Series.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said modern bullpen use caused him to favor the rule.

“You’re not going to get in a 17-, 18-inning game. The chances are slim. So that helps you with roster juggling and things like that," he said. “You’re really stringent on pitch counts for your starters and typically they’re lower now than they were even 10 years ago.

"So when you get into one of those 17-, 18-inning games, you’re going through pretty much everybody out of your bullpen, and then you've got to start making player moves. And when guys have to be down 15 days and you just sent down three or four of your pitchers, you can’t bring ’em back, then guys are coming off the roster to fill in, and you don’t want that.”

There were 216 extra-inning games in the third season of the pandemic rule of placing an automatic runner on second base in each extra frame, down from 233 last year and 78 during the shortened 2020 season. The longest game this year was Cleveland’s 7-6, 15-inning win over Minnesota in the second game of a doubleheader Sept. 17. That was one inning shy of the longest in the three seasons of the rule, the Dodgers’ 16-inning win at San Diego on Aug. 25, 2021.

Extending the rule change requires an agreement with the players' association.

“That’s a decision for the players to make,” union head Tony Clark said Friday before the Series opener. “That’ll be one of the things that we’ve got to talk to the guys about.”

Does a jackpot await A’s in Las Vegas?

Manfred thinks the Athletics made a good decision to explore a possible new ballpark in Las Vegas, expressing frustration their stadium situation remains unsolved in an industry just shy of $11 billion in revenue this year.

The A’s have played at the Coliseum since 1968 and their lease expires after the 2024 season. After proposing and withdrawing plans for ballparks in Fremont and San Jose, the team announced in November 2018 it had found a waterfront location for a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, close to the Jack London Square neighborhood.

Major League Baseball instructed the team in May 2021 to explore relocation options if no ballpark agreement could be reached. Team president Dave Kaval has said the club was working on plans along “parallel paths” in Oakland and Las Vegas.

“The pace in Oakland has not been rapid, number one,” Manfred said. “We’re in a stadium situation that’s really not tenable. I mean, we need to do something to alter the situation. So I’m concerned about the lack of pace.

“Given the fact that they have not made a deal in Oakland — and I’ve been talking to this since the day I started, that’s eight years ago, I think it’s prudent that they are exploring another alternative because something needs to happen in Oakland.”

The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission voted 23-2 in June to reclassify a 56-acre terminal at the Port of Oakland as a mixed-use area where a new ballpark could be built. The vote is the first in a series of legal hurdles the team would have to overcome before it gets permission to break ground for the project.

Oakland’s City Council approved preliminary terms for the project last year, but Kaval said the financial terms didn’t work for the team.

Manfred said any timetable for a possible relocation decision would be “partially dependent on decisions that Oakland — the team — may make.”

Oakland traded veterans and cut payroll to $48.8 million this season, more than $11 million less than any other big league team as of Aug. 31. The A’s finished 60-102, 29th among the 30 teams and ahead of only Washington at 55-107. The A’s finished with a big league-low 787,902 in home attendance, an average of 9,849 per game.

Manfred said MLB revenue this year will be just shy of $11 billion, up from $10 billion before the pandemic.

The 30 teams combined to draw 64.6 million fans, up from 45.3 million in the pandemic-restricted 2021 season and down from 68.5 million in 2019. The 26,843 average was down 5.3 percent from the 2019 average of 28,339.

Turner honored for community work

Justin Turner won the Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement, and philanthropy. The Dodgers third baseman was presented the award shortly before Game 3 of the World Series was rained out, two years after he was criticized by the commissioner’s office for violating coronavirus protocols by celebrating with teammates following the title-winning Game 6.

Clemente, the Hall of Fame outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, died 50 years ago, in a plane crash on Dec. 31, 1972, while delivering aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Turner, 37, was nominated for the award for the fifth time this year. The Justin Turner Foundation, funded by Turner and wife Kourtney in 2016, supports homeless veterans, children, and families battling diseases and illnesses, also helps youth baseball organizations and holds an annual golf tournament that raised $650,000 this year for The Dream Center and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Turner and his wife donated $100,000 to The Dream Center, which supports the homeless and hungry, to fund its foster care intervention program. The center last year renamed its food bank after Turner and his wife.

Turner and his wife donated more than $100,000 for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he serves on the board of directors, and they provided more than 70,000 toys and 14,000 bicycles to children in Los Angeles.

A two-time All-Star, Turner would become eligible for free agency after the World Series if the Dodgers decline a $16 million option in favor of a $2 million buyout.

Series a hit with viewers

The Phillies’ 6-5, 10-inning win over the Astros in the Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes, and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019.

The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and 207,000 viewers on Fox Deportes last Friday night, Fox said.

This year’s total was up 5 percent who watched last year’s opener, a 6-2 Atlanta win over the Astros, and up 23 percent from the Game 1 record low set in 2020 when 9,353,000 watched the Dodgers’ 8-3 win over the Rays. Washington’s Game 1 win over Houston in 2019 was seen by 12,283,000.

The 2020 World Series, played at a neutral site in Arlington, Texas, because of the pandemic, was the first in the televised era in which games were viewed by fewer than 10 million. The low of 8,339,000 was set for the Dodgers’ 6-2 win in Game 3, on a Friday.

Viewers peaked at 51,560,000 for Game 7 of the 1975 World Series between the Red Sox and Reds. Totals declined with the rise of cable television and then of streaming services, giving viewers more choices.

This year’s opener, which began at 8:04 p.m. EDT and ended at 12:38 a.m. Saturday, drew a 23.6 rating and 57 share in Houston, and a 23.0 rating and 54 share in Philadelphia

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.

Red Sox part ways with Danish

The Red Sox outrighted Tyler Danish off the major league roster and the 28-year-old righthander has elected to become a free agent.

Danish was 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA in 40 innings pitched during the just-completed season.