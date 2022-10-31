MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament: Newton North is the top seed in Division 1

After a stellar regular season, Newton North (19-1) earned the top seed in Division. 1 The Tigers lost in the state final last fall to Needham, which checks in at No. 10.

A total of 191 teams will participate in this year’s tournament, headlined by 44 in Division 5.

The seedings and pairings for the second girls’ volleyball statewide tournament were released Monday afternoon by the MIAA.

Lincoln-Sudbury (18-2) is the second seed, Newton South (17-3) is third, and Franklin (14-3) fourth in a loaded D1 field.

In Division 2, Westborough (16-0) claimed the top spot for the second straight season. King Philip (18-2) is the second seed, followed by Duxbury (19-0), Dartmouth (17-3), and Oliver Ames (16-4). Reigning state champion Hopkinton (11-9) is the No. 20 seed.

Dennis-Yarmouth (15-5) sits atop Division 3 after losing in last year’s state final. Tewksbury (16-4), which advanced to the state semifinals as the top seed last year, is the second seed and defending state champion Old Rochester (14-6) will look to repeat as the fifth seed.

Ipswich will seek back-to-back Division 4 state titles as the top seed once again. Cape Ann rival Lynnfield (17-3) is the second seed, Case (19-1) is the third seed, and Nipmuc (19-1) is fourth.

The Division 5 bracket is headlined by reigning state finalist and top seed Frontier (19-1). Hopedale (14-4) is the second seed and defending state champion Paulo Freire (20-0) is the fifth seed.

Dates and times for the first-round matchups will be released within 24 hours.











