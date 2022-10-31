MIAA girls’ volleyball tournament: Newton North is the top seed in Division 1

The seedings and pairings for the second girls’ volleyball statewide tournament were released Monday afternoon by the MIAA.
A total of 191 teams will participate in this year’s tournament, headlined by 44 in Division 5.
After a stellar regular season, Newton North (19-1) earned the top seed in Division. 1 The Tigers lost in the state final last fall to Needham, which checks in at No. 10.
Lincoln-Sudbury (18-2) is the second seed, Newton South (17-3) is third, and Franklin (14-3) fourth in a loaded D1 field.
In Division 2, Westborough (16-0) claimed the top spot for the second straight season. King Philip (18-2) is the second seed, followed by Duxbury (19-0), Dartmouth (17-3), and Oliver Ames (16-4). Reigning state champion Hopkinton (11-9) is the No. 20 seed.
Dennis-Yarmouth (15-5) sits atop Division 3 after losing in last year’s state final. Tewksbury (16-4), which advanced to the state semifinals as the top seed last year, is the second seed and defending state champion Old Rochester (14-6) will look to repeat as the fifth seed.
Ipswich will seek back-to-back Division 4 state titles as the top seed once again. Cape Ann rival Lynnfield (17-3) is the second seed, Case (19-1) is the third seed, and Nipmuc (19-1) is fourth.
The Division 5 bracket is headlined by reigning state finalist and top seed Frontier (19-1). Hopedale (14-4) is the second seed and defending state champion Paulo Freire (20-0) is the fifth seed.
Dates and times for the first-round matchups will be released within 24 hours.